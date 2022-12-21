Nike Dunk Low "Rainbow Trout" sneakers: Where to buy and more

Nike, after having a successful 2022, is starting to prepare its 2023 line-up. The swoosh label has continued to pay special attention to the Air Force 1 throughout 2022, celebrating the 40th year of its inception, and 2023 is leading to be another Dunk-centric year.

As the New Year approaches, the swoosh label has started to give us a sneak peek into its launch calendar and has already revealed multiple colorways of the Dunk Low model. From various colorways revealed, the Dunk Low seems to be the cornerstone silhouette for the first half of 2023.

The latest Dunk Low colorway to be revealed is titled the "Rainbow Trout", inspired by the gorgeous fish of the ocean. A release date for the Nike Dunk Low "Rainbow Trout" hasn't been officially announced by the Nike, however, according to multiple media outlets such as Sole Retriever, Sneaker News, and more, the pair will be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers in early 2023.

More about the upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Rainbow Trout" sneakers, which feature multiple patterns

The upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Rainbow Trout" sneakers comes inspired by the beautiful fish (Image via @kicksdong / Instagram)

The swoosh label debuted their now-iconic Dunk Low silhouette back in 1985 as designed by Peter Moore. The sneaker has, over time, maintained its relevancy and hardly saw any downfall in the 37 years of its being. The sneaker has received attention from both sneakerheads and collaborating labels due to its distinct looks and multiple color scheme possibilities.

The silhouette is one of Nike's finest and has been appreciated by many communities including skateboarding, basketball, and streetwear enthusiasts. The official site introduces the silhouette and states its magnificent story:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for ... skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colourways that continue to capture the soul.”

The silhouette has been released in multiple iterations including Low-top, High-top, Mid-top, SB and Remastered, amongst others. The latest Rainbow Trout colorscheme is a take on the Peter Moore-designed OG sneaker, the Dunk Low.

The most common color schemes for the Dunk Low feature two-toned color-blocking, however, the upcoming Rainbow Trout is much bolder and features multiple patterns and hues coming together for the design.

The upper of the sneaker comes constructed out of a mix of suede, leather, and canvas material. The base of the sneaker comes clad in black and yellow hue with Rainbow trout pattern on the toe boxes and quarter panels.

The overlays of the sneakers come clad in moss green suede construct. The moss green hue's small pop is added around the collars over a canvas patch. The iconic swooshes are clad in sail leather mimicking fish scales.

More hues are added with the dark navy laces, orange tongue and heel tabs, and purple underlays. An actual nod to the Rainbow Trout is seen over the tongue tags. The design is finished off with a sail sole unit.

Although an official release date is yet to be announced, one can expect to see the sneakers available in 2023 via Nike and select retailers.

