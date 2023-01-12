Nike Dunk Low “Black White Anthracite” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

The athleisure and footwear juggernaut Nike had a remarkably fruitful year in 2022, keeping its top spot as a sportswear brand. Throughout the year, the swoosh label presented a number of superb silhouettes, but they mostly centered around the Air Force 1 footwear model's 40th birthday.

In 2023, the swoosh firm, famous for its classic designs like the Dunk, will also release brand-new footwear. The swoosh label plans to emphasise the Dunk in 2023 after focusing on the Air Force 1 in 2022. The swoosh brand has released multiple images of fresh Nike Dunks, one of which features an upper in "Black White Anthracite".

The Nike Dunk Low silhouette's anticipated "Black White Anthracite" rendition is predicted to hit the shelves in the fall of 2023. A set price of $110 per pair will be charged for these green Dunk Lows.

Following their debut, interested readers and Dunkheads may easily get them through Nike's SNKRS and a few other limited-edition retail locations, both online and offline. These low-cut shoes will be offered in men's sizes.

Nike Dunk Low shoes appear in a Black White Anthracite ensemble with smoke gray swooshes

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Dunk Low sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike Dunk Low has recently featured in a shed load of new colors and patterns, from collaborations with LA's Born x Raised to in-line themes to the approaching "Valentine's Day" and "Year of the Rabbit". There are no signs that this trend will slow down in 2023. In this recently released product, basketball-shaped insignia have begun to appear, suggesting that the design is also getting ready for All-Star Weekend.

Swoosh illuminates the beginnings and development of its renowned Dunk silhouette in the following way:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colourways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

The upper of the shoe is mostly all-black with nubuck reinforcements on the mudguard, eyestays, and heel. Tumbled leather is observed on the toe box and quarter panel. The brand's emblem is shown on the tag's top in a black-on-black color scheme, as are the tongue flap and lace set.

The Swoosh emblem is located along the midfoot and thus is made of white, although it has a smudgy effect, black stitching accents, and a gray treatment on the edges of the leather panel. The Nike lettering is once again accomplished in white and is located on a black nubuck heel tab on the rear side.

Rounding out the shoe is a black rubber outer sole unit with a white Dunk midsole found beneath the foot.

Watch out for the next Dunk Low "Black White Anthracite" colorway, which is set to release in the fall of 2023. View them at the aforementioned shopping locations.

To receive prompt updates on the release of the "Black White Anthracite" variant, Dunkheads are recommended to register on the Swoosh’s main website or get its SNKRS app.

