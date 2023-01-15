Nike Air Max 1 Golf "Black / White" sneakers: Where to buy and more explored

Oregon-based athleisure and footwear giant Nike remained at the top of the industry in 2022 as it lavishly celebrated the anniversaries of two of its most beloved silhouettes, i.e., Air Force 1 and Air Max 1. The latter of which celebrated its 35th anniversary. However, the trend of launching new colorways will continue through 2023 as the swoosh label gives a sneak peek into its catalog.

The latest colorway to appear over the Air Max 1 Golf silhouette is in classic black and white color scheme, often referred to as "Panda." Moreover, the shoe's latest makeover is identified as classy and minimalistic.

An official release date for the Air Max 1 Golf "Black / White" sneakers hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlets Sneaker News and Hypebeast, the shoe will be launched via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers in early Spring/Summer 2023.

The Nike Air Max 1 Golf "Black / White" sneakers will be launched this year between Spring and Summer

The Nike Air Max 1 Golf "Black / White" sneakers will be launched in Spring / Summer 2023 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Having debuted in 1987, the Nike Air Max 1 sneakers was designed by the swoosh label's veteran Tinker Hatfield. The silhouette has been a wardrobe staple since its launch and every sneakerhead has adopted the shoe in different styles. The sneakers became a dad-shoe style for most people and remained a popular choice globally.

Over the years, the swoosh label has managed to bring multiple makeovers upon the silhouette, including many collaborative takes from variety of partners. Nike has also managed to introduce multiple iterations under the Air Max lineage, which comprises of the Air Max 90, 95, 97, 180, 360, and the newly released Air Max Scorpion.

As the sportswear label has recently marked its 35th anniversary, Nike is concentrating on the debuting Air Max 1 silhouette. Stating the story of the silhouette, the official swoosh label's site says:

"Remember the revolution. 1987 saw the birth of the Air Max lineage, showcasing visible Air for the first time. What began as an experiment in cushioning soon evolved into an icon on the track and the streets. Over the years, it's been reimagined and retooled, but the heritage always remains."

The iconic Air Max 1 silhouette has been revealed in a myriad of colorways in recent months, including "Coconut Milk," "Shima Shima," "Anatomy of Air," "Valentine's Day," "Tiger Swoosh," and many more color schemes, which will be released alongside the newly revealed "Black White" colorway.

Reminiscent of the 2015-released sneaker, the swoosh label has integrated the running and lifestyle silhouette with the golf outlook in the "Black White" colorway. The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of mesh material, which is added upon the mid foot and mudguard panels and are entirely in black.

A few details, such as Nike logos and swooshes, appear on the heel and tongue in a white hue. Additionally, the Air Max 1 Golf sneakers stand out with the white Air Max unit that is enlarged with an 86' Big Bubble. The look is then finished off with the white midsoles and black rubber outsoles.

