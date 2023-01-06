Nike Air Max 1 "Tiger Swoosh" sneakers: Where to buy, price, and more explored 

Nike, the Oregon-based sportswear giant, led a very successful year in 2022. The swoosh label celebrated the 40th anniversary of Air Force 1 and the 35th anniversary of the Air Max 1 silhouettes. The trend of Air Max 1 releases will continue in 2023 and the latest colorway to appear over the silhouette is "Tiger Swoosh".

The Air Max 1 silhouette had several releases through collabs, retros, and GRs in 2022, but the Air Force 1 silhouette received the most attention. The Air Max 1 "Tiger Swoosh" sneakers have wild patterns all around.

The official release date for the Air Max 1 "Tiger Swoosh" sneakers hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet, however, according to the media outlet Snkr Dunk, the pair will be released in the coming months via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Max 1 "Tiger Swoosh" sneakers, which come featured with a mix of Wild Animal prints

The upcoming Nike Air Max 1 "Tiger Swoosh" sneakers come featured with a mix of wild animal prints (Image via Sportskeeda)

The swoosh label has rightly managed to bring in some classic silhouettes, introducing special collaborations, and has added new iterations to its very successful Air Max sneaker lineage such as Air Max Scorpion. Now in commemoration of the Air Max sneaker lineage, the swoosh label is concentrating on the debuting silhouette, Air Max 1.

In 1987, the Air Max 1 shoe, which was created by Tinker Hatfield, made its debut. Since then, sneakerheads have adopted the footwear as a wardrobe staple. The hefty, dad-shoe types of sneakers have remained popular among sneakerheads all around the world. The official Nike site states the story of the silhouette,

"Remember the revolution. 1987 saw the birth of the Air Max lineage, showcasing visible Air for the first time. What began as an experiment in cushioning soon evolved into an icon on the track and the streets. Over the years, it's been reimagined and retooled, but the heritage always remains."

JustFreshKicks @JustFreshKicks Official Look at a new upcoming Nike Air Max 1 '87 "Tiger Stripes" Official Look at a new upcoming Nike Air Max 1 '87 "Tiger Stripes" 🐅🐄 https://t.co/9aB8wzzeix

The iconic Air Max 1 silhouette has been revealed in a slew of impressive colorways in recent months. Colorways such as "Shima Shima," "Coconut Milk," "Anatomy of Air," and many more colorways will be released alongside the newly revealed "Tiger Swoosh" sneakers.

The latest "Tiger Swoosh" silhouettes come clad in a mix of animal prints, such as odes to tigers, cowhides, and paisley patterns. The mudguard of the future version has a brushed leather texture, while the heel counter has paisley prints. Tiger stripe patterns are placed over the swoosh logos on both the medial and lateral sides, and the toe boxes have cloudlike finishes.

The wild mix of visible patterns upon the upper also adds a mix of different materials. The upper of the sneakers boasts satin sock liners, tumbled leather side panels, embroidered heel tabs, and velvet laces, which makes the composition of the sneakers unique and iconic.

The shoe further features insoles that are similar to the upper's striped print. The look is rounded out with sail midsoles - featuring Air Max's iconic transparent air unit - and icy blue grooved outsoles.

One can avail the upcoming Nike Air Max 1 '87 "Tiger Swoosh" sneakers via the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers in the coming months at a retail price of $150.

