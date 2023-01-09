Nike Air Max 97 “Black/White” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

The Nike Air Max 97 is releasing additional photographs of upcoming GRs after the debut of a second "Athletic Company" colorway, including this stunningly understated, neutral-dominated design.

The next iteration of the enduring Nike Air Max 97 design is scheduled to be released in the coming weeks. These black shoe designs will be sold via Nike's website as well as offline locations, in addition to a few other associate retail chains, however the Swoosh label is keeping release information under cover.

Both fans and other sneaker enthusiasts can check out the aforementioned locations following the launch date of the shoe, which is priced at $140 USD.

Nike Air Max 97 shoes will arrive with black and white overlays of both leather and suede

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Air Max 97 Black/White shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

In 1997, the Air Max 97 made its debut. Contrary to popular belief, mountain bikes were the design inspiration for the sneakers, not the Japanese bullet trains.

For those who don’t know, the first Nike sneaker to include comprehensive air was the Air Max 97. A secret lacing mechanism was also introduced with this silhouette. The Nike Air Max 97 silver colorway was given the moniker "Silver Bullet" because it was inspired by Japanese bullet trains.

Over the years, the silhouette has made its special place not only among sneakerheads, but also within casual buyers. The previous year saw the launch of various fresh colorways and styles that further added to the popularity of the shoe. Iterations like “Muslin and Pink Foam,” “ Hangul Day,” “Atlantic Blue and Voltage Yellow,” “Set to Rise,” and more vibrant colorways thrilled the sneaker community in 2022.

Nike has debuted the fresh "Black/White" hue for the new year. Even while the present form resembles some of its earlier iterations, the suede detailing throughout the foliated motifs gives it a distinctive look.

The origins and evolution of the legendary Air Max is highlighted on the Swoosh’s official web page as,

“Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. The Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it. Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking colour combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.”

White tumbled leather mudguards go through the lower section of the shoe to begin. Curved black mesh and leather panels fill the upper half, with sparse beige sides resting on top. Dark Nike Swooshes may be seen via tonal windows at the medials.

Traditional Air Max insignia is included on the rear tabs, whereas embroidered Nike Swooshes are surrounded by white lacing loops on the tongue flaps. Through the midsoles, comprehensive Air footbeds are visible, along with black rubber outer sole units.

Watch out for the next Nike Air Max 97 sneakers, which should come in the coming weeks. If you want to add them to your selection of sneakers, register on Swoosh's official website to get updated information on the dates of their release and their price.

