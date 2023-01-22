Nike Dunk Low “Yellow Heart” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

With a fresh "Yellow Heart" update, the classic Nike Dunk Low silhouette is ready to freshen up your collection of sneakers. This year's Valentine's Day is when these low-top sneakers are expected to be launched.

Dunk enthusiasts have recently seen a plethora of sneakers with trendy patterns and color palettes. Exotic colorways including "Year of the Rabbit," "White Sundial," "Glow in the Dark," and "Black Industrial Blue" were unveiled a few days ago.

The new “Yellow Heart” variant of the Dunk Low shoe will arrive in February 2023. With a retail price tag of $110 USD, these sneakers will be traded via Nike, its SNKRS app, and a few other select retail outlets.

Nike Dunk Low “Yellow Heart” colorway will arrive with complete white base

Take a look at the new Valentine's Day special sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The sneaker and activewear giant Nike had a phenomenally prosperous year in 2022, maintaining its position as the leading sportswear manufacturer. It debuted a number of outstanding configurations throughout the year, but largely revolved around the 40th anniversary of the Air Force 1 shoe line.

The swoosh company, known for its famous pieces like the Dunk, will also debut a brand-new shoe in 2023. After concentrating on Air Force 1 in 2022, the swoosh label stressed the Dunk in 2023.

To make the upcoming Valentine’s Day celebrations even more interesting, the brand released the official images of its Nike Dunk Low “Yellow Heart” colorway.

The Swoosh label also offered up the Dunk Low "Yellow Heart" variant as the primary footwear for the friend zone, alongside its dedicated Dunk Lows embellished chocolate brown and vivid red heart elements.

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming yellow heart shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Over the past several months, we've seen quite a few exceptionally clean Dunks, but the impending Nike Dunk Low "Yellow Heart" might be our favorite. This pair is here to spread love for individuals who adore "Triple White" sneakers but occasionally enjoy a sprinkle of color.

You surely don't want to skip this Dunk, which takes on one of the most renowned basketball shoes of the 1980s. The genesis of Nike Dunks is described as follows on Nike's home page:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Take a closer look at the heel counter and the eponymous heart embellishments (Image via Instagram/@prvt.selection)

With the exception of a yellow heart on its medial heel, lifted above the remainder of the shoe, edged in white and emblazoned with a tiny swoosh, the "Yellow Heart" is mostly embellishment-free.

This low-cut Dunk is constructed from sleek and tumbled white leathers, with final touches, including a barely-there yellow Swoosh with yellow Nike sportswear branding on the tongue, heel, and insole.

It's important to note that a leak from the beginning of the pair's production in November showed substantially more shiny patent leather on its toppings.

For information on the release of the Nike Dunk Low "Yellow Heart" shoes, readers can simply register on Nike's official web page. To learn more regarding this release, plus future Dunk Low offerings, they can also think about getting the company's SNKRS app.

