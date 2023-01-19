Nike Air Force 1 Low Gingham "White Mystic Red" release date 2023 

After kicking off its new year with the launch of Slam Jam x Nike Air Force 1 Low Shoes, Nike is teasing more colorways that are a part of its 2023 roster. Most recently, the Gingham “White Mystic Red” colorway emerged, which will be available later this year.

The newly developed Nike Air Force 1 Low Gingham "White Mystic Red" colorway is slated to make its retail debut in the fall of 2023. The suggested price for each pair is $150 USD.

These pairs are easily accessible to interested customers via Nike, the SNKRS app, and other online and offline retail websites. Only women's sizes will be made available for these low-top sneakers. Stick around for official launch dates.

Nike Air Force 1 Low Gingham White Mystic Red will be topped with matching white laces

A detailed look at the upcoming Air Force 1 Low Gingham White Mystic Red colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

Over the past few years, hundreds or maybe thousands of Air Force 1s have been released, but new hues like the recently revealed Nike Air Force 1 Low Gingham "White Mystic Red" keep surprising us.

According to the company’s web page, the Air Force 1 model was driven by and created as follows:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond. Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

This Air Force 1 might appear from a distance to be just another typical "Triple White" launch, but upon closer investigation, you'll discover that it's much more than that. Swooshes on the medial and lateral sides are decorated with white and mystic red gingham patterns.

These sneakers are adorned with checkered swooshes (Image via Nike)

The shoe is constructed entirely out of seamless, sleek-feeling white leather. The dubrae is complete with a fiery hue that will attract everyone's eyes, and the heel badges also have a pattern that is reminiscent of a tablecloth.

Furthermore, the inner linings of these shoes are complete with pure white fabrics that are coupled with similar white insoles. The insoles were stamped with Nike Air swoosh branding accents in red hues.

The updated Air Force 1 Low Gingham "White Mystic Red" sneakers will go on sale in the fall of 2023. Patrons of the Swoosh brand and other prospective customers can sign up on the SNKRS app or even the Swoosh website to receive more details about the precise release dates for the high-end sneakers.

In addition to the aforementioned Nike Air Force 1 Low Gingham sneakers, the shoe company has a more interesting colorways lineup for the upcoming weeks of this year. In recent weeks, Swoosh has presented its “Valentine’s Day,” “Four Horsemen,” and more iterations alongside the eagerly awaited collaborative launch with AMBUSH.

The pair, as opposed to Gingham Colorway, will be released in the summer of 2023. These renditions will be purchasable online and at the physical outlets of Nike and its authorized retailers.

Poll : 0 votes