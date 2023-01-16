Nike Air Force 1 Low Jewel “Triple White” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

Nike celebrated Air Force 1's 40th anniversary in 2022. Now that we're well into 2023, the swoosh brand is keeping up with the times by releasing updated versions of the model, with the Jewel "Triple White" being the most recent iteration of the Air Force 1.

Nike Air Force 1 Low Jewel "Triple White" colorway is expected to go on sale in the summer of 2023. Each pair of men's sizes will be available at a retail price of $150 USD. Interested shoppers can easily find these pairs on Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few other online and physical retail outlets.

Nike Air Force 1 Low shoes will be released in “Triple White” with jewel swoosh

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Air Force 1 Low Triple White colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike Air Force 1 Low Jewel "Triple White" is one of the cleanest Air Force 1s available. This minimalist work of genius should not be missed by anyone seeking the ideal summer sneaker rotation.

The company explains the inspiration for and creation of the Air Force 1 model on its website, which reads:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond. Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

Take a closer look at the toe tops of the arriving sneakers (Image via Nike)

When examined closely, this Air Force 1 Low reveals that it is much more than what it appears to be—the original "Triple White." The entire shoe is crafted from pristine white leather, with its ventilation optimized by perforations on the toe box and side panels. The premium feel of the shoe is amplified by the Jewel Swoosh's high shine.

A rubber outsole unit sits atop a thick Air midsole, which is as comfortable as they come, to add depth.

Discussing this AF1 would be remiss if we didn't point out the limited edition brush that comes with it. The brush bears the same "Since 1982" lettering as the "Color Of The Month," a nod to the sneaker's humble beginnings.

The upgraded Air Force 1 Low Jewel "Triple White" shoes are anticipated to be released in the spring of 2023. Customers of the Swoosh brand and other prospective purchasers can register on the SNKRS app or the Swoosh online store to acquire additional information regarding the specific dates on which the high-fashion sneakers will be available for purchase.

