Where to buy Nike Air Force 1 “Color of the Month” Reptile textured shoes? Price and more details explored 

Beaverton's shoe company is preparing for the release of the next Nike Air Force 1 Low shoe, which will join the "Color of the Month" collection in the near future. The newly designed iteration debuted in crisp white makeup with reptile-skin embellishments all over.

An all-new Reptile-textured Nike Air Force 1 Low of the “Color of the Month” range will enter the footwear world in the coming months. These intricately crafted sneakers will arrive with a retail price tag of $150 for each pair. Interested purchasers can buy these AF1s from the online locations of Nike and a couple of other chosen retail shops, following their launch.

Nike Air Force 1 Low “Color of the Month” lineup will offer shoes with snakeskin overlays

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

2022 has been a fantastic year for the Air Force 1 silhouette, as it commemorated its 40th anniversary this year. In recent months, the Nike Air Force 1 silhouette's beloved "Color of the Month" sneaker catalog has welcomed a slew of new colorways such as “University Red,” “University Blue,” “Triple White,” “Pink Swoosh,” and “Grey”.

The shoe company highlights the origins and history of its “Color of the Month” series as:

“Got your fave color yet? No worries. The "Color of the Month" series lets you feed your need while celebrating a little-known piece of Nike history—the original Color of the Month series, back in 1984, may have saved the AF1 from extinction.”

The description further reads:

“That's right, a reissue was uncertain in the shoe's beginning, but sports shops in Baltimore saw them selling like hot cakes and knew the AF1 would become synonymous with street fashion and culture. So, they asked for custom colorways to sell from their storefronts...and the rest is history.”

小言 @ko_go_to Nike Sportswear expands their “Color of the Month” series, which originated back in 1984, with a brand all-White colorway.＞＞



Nike Air Force 1 Low “Color of the Month”

Color: White/White-Metallic Gold-Summit White

Style Code: DZ4711-100

Release Date: 2023

Returning to the upcoming release, the iconic silhouette's all-white uppers give it a simple appearance at first, but there are leather reptile toppings that run all over the shoe. The sleek leather forms the toe tops, which are surrounded by textured mudguards. These tongue flaps are made with plain leather elements, whereas the adjacent eyelets are made with textured counterparts.

The back heel counters are completely covered in reptile skins. This shoe has branding on the tongue tag, midsole, heel, and dubrae, in addition to the four stitched X-marks near the heel on its white panel swoosh.

The sockliners are made of similar white textiles, whereas the insoles are made of different shades of white. The insoles are also imprinted with gold Nike Air swoosh branding.

The footwear is completed by a white midsole and outer sole unit. The shoes are finished off with matching lace sets placed on top of the tongues. These pairs will come with a matching shoe-cleaning brush imprinted with the year of the AF1's debut.

Keep an eye out for the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low Reptile-textured “Color of the Month” iteration that will be available for purchase soon. Swoosh fans are advised to subscribe to the brand’s online website or its SNKRS app to stay posted on the release info of the aforementioned shoe.

