Where to buy Nike Air Force 1 Low “Color of the Month” Metallic Silver shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

With the debut of “Pink Swoosh,” “University Blue,” “Red Swoosh,” “Grey,” and more iterations of the Nike Air Force 1 Low silhouette in recent months, the Swoosh is broadening the portfolio of its “Color of the Month” assortment. Nike's latest release, "Metallic Silver," is a reimagining of the shoe's classic form. The leather uppers of this shoe will be covered in the sneaker's namesake colors of silver, smoke gray, and white.

The upcoming “Metallic Silver” colorway of the Nike Air Force 1 Low silhouette is scheduled to arrive on December 1, 2022, at 8.30 PM EST. This latest iteration of the Color of the Month series will be released at a retail price tag of $150 for each pair.

Sneakerheads can purchase these low-tops online as well as at the physical locations of Nike's SNKRS app and a few select retail partners.

Nike Air Force 1 Low “Color of the Month” selection will be released in white hues with Metallic Silver accents

Here's a detailed look at the Nike Air Force 1 Low Metallic Silver shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The mid-80s "Color of the Month" concept has made a comeback for Air Force 1's 40th anniversary, highlighting how differently the reimagined superior leather of Air Force 1 compares to that of its contemporaries. Thus, following the introduction of the aforementioned hues, Nike will introduce a "Metallic Silver" version.

The description of the new Color of the Month Air Force 1 Low sneaker on the Swoosh’s official web page reads:

“The "Color of the Month" series let you feed your need while celebrating a little-known piece of Nike history—the original Color of the Month series, back in 1984, may have saved the Air Force 1 from extinction. "

It continues:

"That's right, a reissue was uncertain in the shoe's beginning, but sports shops in Baltimore saw them selling like hot cakes and knew the AF1 would become synonymous with street fashion and culture. So, they asked for custom colorways to sell from their storefronts...and the rest is history.”

Take a closer look at the heels and the cleaning brush offered with the Nike Air Force 1 shoes (Image via Nike)

The triple-white outer layer covers tongue flaps, heel tabs, lace sets, and sock liner, in addition to the monochrome smooth leather toppings. While the mid-foot Nike Checks appear sleek white, a slight shift in lighting angle reveals a gleaming "Metallic Silver" cladding.

The smoke-gray elements are used for the remainder of the design elements. These gray decorations, for example, are added to the heel counters and feature typical NIKE lettering.

The sneakers are completed with a solid white midsole that is perfectly glued to the smoke-gray outer sole unit. These midsoles feature AIR wording near the medial heels.

These sole units, of course, are completed with the original Air units for improved efficiency and padding. These shoes will come with a white cleaning brush imprinted with Air Force 1's debut year.

Make a note of the next "Color of the Month" Nike Air Force 1 Low Metallic Silver sneakers, which will kick off the Swoosh's sneaker releases for the month. You can even download the SNKRS app to get instant updates on new arrivals.

