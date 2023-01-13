Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Pale Citron Light Olive" shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

Winter's harsh temperatures are already here, so we're hopeful that spring will arrive sooner than expected. The debut of the new Nike Air Jordan 1 Low hue only serves to confirm this. Given that the shoe is embellished in hues that are suited for Spring, the Air Jordan 1 Low gives off an air of assurance.

The brand new Air Jordan 1 Low “Yellow and Green” shoes are planned to be released in springtime this year. These brightly painted Jordans will be offered with a retail price label of $120 USD for each pair.

Jordan Brand enthusiasts as well as other interested shoppers can easily buy these shoes from the online and in-store shops of Nike, its SNKRS app, and some other select stores.

Nike’s Air Jordan 1 Low sneakers will drop in summer friendly "Pale Citron Light Olive" overlays

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming AJ1 Low shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The athleticwear manufacturer Jordan, which is jointly owned by Nike and Michael Jordan, has become a titan in the footwear industry. It has reached previously unheard-of heights and solidified a clear influence on popular culture. Michael Jordan's life-long commitment with Nike, which began in 1984, had a profound impact on both the hoops and footwear sectors.

Sneakerheads are becoming excited to witness their favorite retro releases as the 40th anniversary of the venerable Air Jordan 1 shoe style approaches. Nike, along with other trusted Swoosh insiders, seized the opportunity and released a sneak peek of the brand’s 2023 catalog.

So far, the sneaker community has viewed “Black Cement,” WMNS “UNC to Chicago,” “Black Toe,” “Year of the Rabbit,” and more interesting inline releases, alongside the brand’s most awaited Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Olive” colorway. In the latest entry, the brand adopted a soft and subtle approach unlike the aforementioned colorways that primarily feature a darker color palette.

Take a closer look at the heel counters of the arriving sneakers (Image via Nike)

On the Swoosh homepage for the Jordan Brand, the following background of the renowned Air Jordan 1 is provided:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential.”

The description further highlights,

“Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

The Air Jordan 1 Low appears to be playing with tones of yellow and green that harmonize over the top, giving it the impression of the reflection of dewy morning dew or perhaps the early phases of spring's flowering. "Sail" serves as the sneaker's base coat, while embellishments alternate between green, yellow, and beige.

Jumpman pops out in lime to compliment the embroidered Air Jordan Wings on the back of the heel, whereas Swoosh chooses a mossy hue of green. A sail/beige midsole plus sky blue lace sets complete the shoe.

Watch for the new Air Jordan 1 Low "Pale Citron Light Olive" sneakers to come sometime in the summer of 2023. To get the latest update on their fresh sneakers, you may also download the SNKRS app from Nike's app store and register for its e-commerce platform.

