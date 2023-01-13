Nike Dunk Low “White Sundial” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored

The Nike Dunk Low selection now incorporates a brand new style of the Swoosh brand from Oregon. As part of the Dunk plan, this recently revealed model's "White Sundial" shade will be launched in 2023. The sneakers will be fully covered in leather and will have a color scheme of White/Sundial-Light Lemon Twist.

The label's Dunk Low model will make its debut somewhere in the summer of 2023 in its new "White Sundial" variation. These muted-toned sneakers will be distributed by Nike's physical as well as website shops, SNKRS app, and a few other chosen merchants. Although the shoe brand has yet to officially disclose the drop dates, each of these women's exclusive pairs will cost $110 USD.

Nike Dunk Low “White Sundial” sneakers will be covered in spring friendly hues

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Dunk Low sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

While many people associate the Nike Dunk with its BTTYS-esque colorways that include two-tone collegiate-inspired color schemes, the Swoosh has now given fans access to a wide variety of vivid and seasonally appropriate styles for the basketball-turned-lifestyle model. The Nike Dunk Low "White Sundial" was recently unveiled and seems perfect for a lovely spring day.

This is how Swoosh spotlights the beginnings and expansion of its renowned Nike Dunk market:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colourways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

The model, which has a traditional all-leather structure, features a white mudguard, eyestays, and heel counters as well as other pastel hues all over the shoe. A single spot of subtle purple can be seen on the toe box, while the tongue as well as adjacent lace sets maintain crisp white tones.

Tan colors dominate the tongue tag as well as the quarter panel with the Nike logo, and the sundial on the mid-foot Nike Swoosh and pastel yellow on the collar serve as accents. A minty green color is featured on the back of the heel tab, with white "Nike" stitching and a similarly colored mesh sockliner dividing the color palette.

Rounding out the shoe is a white Dunk midsole that can be found below the foot, and the tan rubber outer sole unit underneath finally wraps up the entire look.

Take a closer look at the branding accents and heel counters of the new Nike Dunk Low shoes (Image via Nike)

Interested readers should keep an eye out for the anticipated Nike Dunk Low "White Sundial" footwear that will be released in 2023. You can stay up to date on the official launch details of these incoming pairs by signing up on the Nike web page.

Peter Moore's classic silhouette seems to have employed almost every color combination on the market, from expressive color-blocking to retro two-tone versions. The sneaker community has already seen a variety of hues and styles just a few days into 2023.

Iterations dubbed “Glow in the Dark,” “Rainbow Trout,” “Year of the Rabbit,” “Valentine’s Day,” and more that will be dropped in the coming weeks of 2023, in addition to the aforementioned Sundial variant. Stay tuned to the brand’s web page.

