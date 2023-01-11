5 Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low colorways of all time

One of Jordan Brand's most sought-after collaborations is Travis Scott x Air Jordan. Despite working with many other musicians and athletes, Michael Jordan's shoe brand is best known for its collaborations with the psychedelic rapper and holds a special place among sneaker enthusiasts.

The renowned rapper has updated a number of classic Air Jordan models over the years, including Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 4, in addition to more contemporary styles like Air Jordan 33.

Given the closeup images of the Air Jordan 1 Low "Olive" shoes, the pair now appear to have exciting plans for 2023.

“Black Phantom” and four other colorways of Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low that thrilled the sneaker world

1) Fragment Design x Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low

On August 13, 2021, the highly coveted Fragment Design x Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low shoe went on sale with a retail price label of $150 USD per pair.

This low-top Air Jordan 1 comprises a white leather foundation with blue as well as Royal Blue embellishments, maintaining color matching with the Air Jordan 1 High. The reverse Swoosh logo of Travis Scott can be spotted on the medial side, along with "Cactus Jack" marking on the tongue as well as an embroidered smiley face on the left heel, and the twin lightning bolt symbol of Hiroshi Fujiwara on the right.

2) Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Olive”

The WMNS exclusive “Olive” variant from the rapper’s collab will be clothed in a Sail/University Red-Black-Medium Olive palette. On March 25, 2023, these sneakers will be available for purchase for a payment of $150 USD for each pair. Both associated retail stores and the Nike’s SNKRS App will sell these shoes.

Gray undertones are used more frequently in this most recent edition. There are white-finished smooth leather veneers on the quarter sides and toe boxes, which contrast with the all-black suede quarter slabs and toe boxes.

While drab olive tones are present on the laces and his signature reverse swooshes, flashes of red can be spotted throughout the Nike Air branding on the tongues and the ball-and-wing emblems that are placed on the rear.

The marking on Cactus Jack's tongue is also slanted to the lateral side like that of its forerunners. Behind it all, the outsoles are equipped with additional olive, and the midsoles are tuned to a "Sail" color.

3) Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Reverse Mocha”

The duo’s widely loved “Reverse Mocha” rendition was dressed in Sail/University Red-Ridgerock hues. These low-top sneakers were launched on July 21, 2022, and with a retail price label of $150 USD, they were sold via the Swoosh’s and Scott’s e-commerce stores, alongside the former’s SNKRS app and a few affiliated retail chains.

The low-top Air Jordan 1 will closely resemble earlier iterations of the joint project. There is a large, backward-facing Swoosh on the lateral and a regular Swoosh on the medial. As signature Travis Scott details, the "Cactus Jack" insignia will appear on the tongue, medial side panel, and sockliner.

Air Jordan Wings will be imprinted on the right heel tab whereas Scott's crudely sketched visage will be emblazoned on the left.

4) Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Black/Phantom”

Most recently, the “Black Phantom” colorway of the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low partnership was launched on December 15, 2022. These bold black Air Jordans were offered with a selling price tag of $150 USD per pair. These were available for purchase on the Nike’s SNKRS app along with a handful of other partnering sellers and stockists.

The crisp black suede uppers of Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG SP "Black Phantom" depart from the customary earth-tone approach. With white stitching all over, reverse swooshes, traditional swooshes on the lateral side, the "NIKE AIR" tongue tag, and Wings emblems on the back highlight the low-cut silhouette.

There is Cactus Jack branding as well as a new bee design on the tongue flap, medial side, and insoles of the shoe. The footwear is elevated by the black sole components, and the contrast pattern on the uppers is maintained by the white stitching.

5) Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Mocha”

The collab’s “Mocha” colorway was wrapped up in a Black/Dark Mocha University Red-Sail color palette. On July 19, 2019, these pairs were put on the market with a retail price label of $130 USD, and they were dropped via the online stores of Nike, Cactus Jack, and some of their associated retail outlets.

It is a low-top cousin of AJ 1 High and features an inverted color scheme of Sail, University Red, Dark Mocha, and Black. The shoe has dark brown nubuck toppings over a base of black, while the wing emblem on the heel tabs as well as bigger reverse white swooshes on the upper lateral surface provide red accents for the overall look.

These were the five versions of Air Jordan 1 Low shoes that Travis Scott and Jordan Brand released in conjunction with each other over time. Check out retailers and resellers like FarFetch, StockX, and others if you're still interested in purchasing any of the aforementioned items.

Follow the Swoosh web page for updates as additional sneakers will be released in the coming weeks.

