Air Jordan 1 Low “SNKRS Day Korea” shoes: Where to buy, release date, and more details explored

Nike’s most popular offshoot, Jordan Brand, will also join the SNRKS Day celebrations with an all-new Air Jordan 1 Low “SNKRS Day Korea” edition. The pairs, wrapped up in white, brown, and black hues, will launch in 2023.

The Air Jordan 1 Low SNKRS Day Korea is scheduled to drop in men's sizes on August 8, 2023, on SNKRS Day. Although the pricing details of these exclusive footwear pieces are under wraps, it is rumored that they will only be offered in South Korea.

Jordan shoe enthusiasts and other interested shoppers can easily avail them from online locations as well as the in-store sites of Nike, its SNKRS app, and some partnering sellers.

Nike’s Air Jordan 1 Low will be dressed in a white and brown ensemble for “SNKRS Day Korea” edition

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Air Jordan 1 Low shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike SNKRS app will turn six on August 8, 2022, and over the past six years, we have seen the swoosh label dedicate itself to its customers by upgrading services and tools through the app. The firm has spent a significant amount of energy over the past few years enhancing internal algorithms plus data analysis.

SNKRS is the go-to app for fans of Nike and Air Jordans shoes. It also provides a variety of excellent programming that enables athletes and designers to share their opinions on forthcoming releases, and even access the SNKRS Release Calendar and workout advice.

There is a very high probability that you are aware of SNKRS Day, whether you are a seasoned collector or are just getting started. On this day, Nike debuts a number of must-have shoes. For the upcoming year, the Jordan Brand recently teased its “SNKRS Day Korea” Air Jordan 1 Low shoe.

The eponymous footwear brand for the NBA legend stated the history and genesis of the iconic Air Jordan 1 shoe as follows:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential.”

It continued:

“Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

The toe box is made of silky white leather, while the rest of the top is covered in black pebbled reinforcements for a luxurious finish. A short-haired suede is soft to the touch surrounds the ankle as well as adopting an earthy brown shade for the side panels.

2Raw Radio @2RawRadio Official Images Of The Air Jordan 1 Low For Nike Korea’s SNKRS Day 2023 dlvr.it/Sg6TzN Official Images Of The Air Jordan 1 Low For Nike Korea’s SNKRS Day 2023 dlvr.it/Sg6TzN https://t.co/Sqx1QJibhy

As for the back, the left heel is adorned with a magpie, South Korea's national bird, while the right heel is emblazoned with the storied winged basketball logo.

Finally, the word "Nike" is stamped immediately below the SNKRS logo along the interior of the Air Jordan 1 Low in Korean.

Be on the lookout for the “SNKRS Day Korea” variant of the Air Jordan 1 Low silhouette that is planned to arrive by the end of the summer in 2023. To keep yourself updated with the aforementioned launch, sign up to Nike’s official e-commerce website or its SNKRS app and receive timely updates of the same.

Poll : 0 votes