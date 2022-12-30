Air Jordan 7 Retro “Barely Grape” shoes: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored 

Jordan Brand, the crown jewel of the Swoosh label, is prepared to offer a fresh Air Jordan 7. The NBA legend's shoe label never disappoints its fans, especially when it comes to fresh takes and designs, as evidenced by the brand-new Air Jordan 7 GS "Barely Grape" colorway, which is slated for the upcoming year. This iteration is fully covered in a Black/Barely Grape-Rush Fuchsia color scheme.

The GS "Barely Grape" rendition of the seventh signature shoe is getting ready to step into the footwear world on January 24, 2023. These shoes will be offered in grade school (GS), pre-school, and toddler/infant sizes. While the GS variant will be sold for $150, the next two sizes will be available for $90 and $75, respectively.

Jordan shoe enthusiasts can easily find these pairs in the online stores as well as offline outlets of Nike and a slew of other Jordan Brand retailers.

Nike’s Air Jordan 7 will arrive in “Barely Grape” colorway accented with Fuchsia pink tones

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Jordan 7 Barely Grape shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The year 2022 was a fantastic one for the sneaker business. In addition to the Air Max 97's and the Air Force 1's 25th and 40th birthdays, respectively, we also commemorated the Cortez's diamond jubilee.

Perhaps this explains why the Air Jordan 7's 30th anniversary celebration received comparatively less attention than expected. With that said, Jordan Brand recently unveiled the Air Jordan 7 Retro "Barely Grape" just a few days ahead of the new year. It seems like Nike has found its own best way to start with the 31st year of a classic. The brand describes the origin and legacy of the seventh Jordan shoe as follows:

“The Air Jordan VIl was the shoe worn by MJ on his way to becoming an international icon. Not only did he repeat as a NBA champion, Finals MVP and MVP during the regular season, he also led the USA to a gold medal at the 1992 summer games in Barcelona.”

Take a closer look at the heel counter of the sneaker (Image via Finishline)

Jordan Brand further highlighted the modifications that came with the Air Jordan 7 silhouette,

“As MJ's prominence rose, the AJ VII steered the Air Jordan line in a new direction. In an effort to distinguish Air Jordan from Nike as a whole, the shoe saw two daring omissions by design - exterior Nike branding and a visible Air window. Foreshadowing even bigger changes to come, the Air Jordan line now began to be marketed separately from Nike Basketball.”

This Air Jordan 7 is quite similar to the highly coveted "Chambray" color scheme. They are entirely constructed using top-quality, silky black leather. The smooth lilac appearance of the outer continues to the "Air Jordan" labeling on the tongue flap and the Jumpman emblem around the heel counter. Additionally, the contrasted, barely grape weave adds depth all across the uppers.

Underfoot, the Nike Air midsole has been completely covered in black and is accented with flashy fuchsia tones all around for a striking appearance. Naturally, an AJ-7 wouldn't be complete without the fabled shield insignia on the back.

Set your reminders for the upcoming Air Jordan 7 GS “Barely Grape” edition that will be available next month. If you want to add these all-black Jordans to your footwear collection, then sign up on Nike’s e-commerce website to receive instant updates as soon as this shoe drops.

Poll : 0 votes