Air Jordan 1 KO “Tiffany/White” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored

In recent years, NBA superstar Michael Jordan has gradually increased the number of new approaches to its Air Jordan 1 KO repertoire, starting in spring 2021.

Earlier, in 2022, the eye-catching color variants, including "Syracuse" and “Gray Fog,” were launched by the Swoosh’s offshoot. Fans may now see the AJ1 KO styles in their full “Tiffany/White” ensemble in 2023.

As of this writing, early sources indicate that the Air Jordan 1 KO “Tiffany/White” shoes are all set to make their debut in the coming months. Nike's online retail outlets are where interested customers can purchase them at the suggested retail price of $150 USD per pair. In addition, the sneakers can be found at a few other chosen retail locations.

Nike’s Air Jordan 1 KO shoes will be introduced in striking "Tiffany/White" makeup

Here's a closer look at the upcoming AJ1KO shoes (Image via Instagram/@long7Ze)

Similar to how the box logo shirt is to Supreme, the Air Jordan 1 represents the living embodiment of the Jordan Brand. It's a shoe of firsts since it is heralded as the first Michael Jordan original style, the first shoe to bring in $500K USD at auction, and the first sneaker to be "barred" by the NBA.

Even its lesser popular siblings have grown in popularity on their own. The Air Jordan 1 Mid and non-OG Air Jordan 1 Low, which were previously small chain stores' regional fashions, are now in high demand and fetch amazing aftermarket prices.

Following this, Jordan Brand released a brand-new design a few years ago called the Air Jordan 1 KO. It is a genuine historical style, much like the legendary AJ1, that first appeared in the 1980s, notably in the summer of 1985. However, unlike Air Jordan 1, its top is entirely composed of canvases for a distinctly laid-back appearance.

Take a closer look at the toe tops and outsoles of the sneakers (Image via Instagram/@long7Ze)

The reasons behind the creation of the AJ1KO and the target market for it have never been completely disclosed by Nike. But, the sneaker world has received various colorways of the shoe, like the latest “Tiffany/White” hue.

Based on the history of the classic AJ1, Nike's Jordan website reads as follows:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential.”

Here's a detailed view at the heel counters of the shoes (Image via Instagram/@long7Ze)

The description of the first signature shoe continues:

“Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

The duo, who coordinate a university-focused color-blocking approach, devotes the vast majority of their space to a flawless combination of clean white tones as well as an accented, lightened, and lucid blue. Select color-matched strips of sleek leather cover the latter across its textured toppings, while the midfoot swoosh and collar areas are filled with the underlying foundation layer's "Summit White" hues.

Other design components include a vintage-hued anchor for the mesh tongue, plus dazzling white accents on the tongue tab emblems, laces, and "AJ1KO" winged emblems to finish the look.

The "Tiffany/White" AJ1KO could go on sale in the coming weeks. Customers who are interested can sign up on Nike's official e-commerce site or utilize the SNKRS app to receive updated information on the aforementioned launch.

Poll : 0 votes