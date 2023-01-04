Air Jordan 1 Mid “Alternate Bred” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

A brand-new colorway of the Air Jordan 1 Mid signature shoe will eventually be released by the NBA legend's eponymous footwear brand. The recently discovered "Alternate Bred" rendition of the silhouette is totally covered in a Black/Fire Red color scheme.

In Spring 2023, Jordanheads and other sneaker enthusiasts can purchase these fresh Air Jordan 1 Mid "Alternate Bred" shoes from the online and physical outlets of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a slew of affiliated retail merchants. This beloved color scheme will be delivered in full-family sizing options, including adult, grade school, preschool, and toddler/infant.

While the first two variants will be sold with a retail price label of $125 and $110 per pair, the next two sizes will be purchasable for $75 and $60 for each unit, respectively.

Nike’s Air Jordan 1 Mid will arrive in “Alternate Bred” colorway in classic black and fire red hues

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid Alternate Bred colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

This year, the Air Jordan 1 Mid will be rocking the footwear scene. Sneakerheads are slowly but certainly becoming enamored with the mid-top style as several highly anticipated colorways appear left, right, and center. Whether you're a die-hard collector or looking for your first pair, the upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid "Black Fire Red" deserves a spot in your rotation.

In 2023, the sneaker community will also welcome other colorways of the Air Jordan 1 Mid signature silhouette, such as the "Sky J French Blue," “Strawberries and Cream,” and “Lucky Green,” alongside the most recent “Alternate Bred” colorway.

On Swoosh’s Jordan Brand webpage, the renowned Air Jordan 1's origins are summed up as follows:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential.”

Take a closer look at the ankle branding accents of the new AJ1 Mid shoes (Image via Nike)

The description further reads:

“Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

With an all-leather composition, this AJ 1 makes reference to the original "Bred" color blocking. The Nike Swoosh, toebox, and ankle flap are mostly red, and they feature His Airness' distinctive winged basketball emblem.

Here, the inner linings are done with fiery red textiles. These sock liners are coupled with matching red insoles that are finished off with bold black Jumpman branding prints. However, unlike the classic "Bred," this colorway heel is finished in black rather than red, which very well matches the moniker "Alternate Bred."

Rounding out this mid-cut shoe is a crisp white midsole that is glued to the red outer sole unit placed underneath. This midsole is complete with the Swoosh’s original Air unit.

The "Alternate Bred" Air Jordan 1 Mid will make its debut this spring. To get timely updates about the anticipated launch, interested parties can access the SNKRS app or register on Nike's main e-commerce site.

