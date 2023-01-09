5 upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Low releases of 2023

Jordan, the sportswear brand owned jointly by Nike and Michael Jordan, has grown to be a titan in the sneaker business. It has grown to unprecedented heights and established an unmistakable influence in pop culture. The basketball and footwear industries were irrevocably altered as a result of Michael Jordan's lifetime contract with Nike, which started in 1984.

As the iconic Air Jordan 1 shoe model slowly draws closer to its 40th anniversary, sneakerheads are growing more impatient to see their favorite vintage releases. Nike took advantage of the chance and has already given a preview of their impending 2023 catalog.

There will be a wide range of distinctive colorways and classic retro updates for Air Jordan 1. The Nike Air Jordan 1 Low silhouette will be available in the five greatest colors listed below in 2023.

"UNC to Chicago" and four other upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Low releases of 2023, you can look out for

1) Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Black Cement”

小言 @ko_go_to The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Black Cement” is inspired by the “Black Cement” Air Jordan 3 while helping celebrate its 35th Anniversary.＞＞



Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Black Cement”

Color: Black/Muslin-Tech Grey-White-Sail

Style Code: CZ0790-001

Release Date: June 23, 2023

The sneaker boasts a gray elephant print all across with a black nubuck outer as well as a black mesh tongue flap. The heel tab, the Wings logo, and the tongue tag are all anticipated to be covered in black with the Nike Air emblem emblazoned in black on the black tongue tag.

A white midsole and a black outer sole unit complete the footwear, which features a black swoosh on the lateral and medial surfaces.

On June 23, 2023, SNKRS and a few retailers will start selling the Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Black Cement" for $140.

2) Air Jordan 1 Low OG WMNS “UNC to Chicago”

In 2020, Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS "UNC to Chicago" was released, fusing the squad that won six rings with Michael Jordan's alma mater. It appears that the colorway will make a comeback in 2023 and become an Air Jordan 1 Low OG WMNS.

Carolina Blue accents can be found on the heel counter, heeltab, and Swoosh of the shoes, which have a black leather base. The tongue tag, toebox, and Nike Air branding are all colored red. A red outsole and a white midsole completed the sneaker.

On July 26, 2023, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG WMNS "UNC to Chicago" is planned to go on sale for $140 via SNKRS and at a few select shops.

3) Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Black Toe”

Over the years, we've seen OG colorblocking appear on many Air Jordan silhouettes and styles, and in 2023, the famous "Black Toe" coloring will appear on the Air Jordan 1 Low OG.

The sneakers' foundation is made of white leather, while the mudguard, lace overlays, and swoosh are all covered in black leather. The heel counter as well as the heel tab are Varsity Red.

The Wings emblem is embroidered on the heeltab of the white nylon tongue, which also has a white tongue tag with black Nike Air markings. The footwear is completed with a white midsole and Varsity Red outsole.

On July 28, 2023, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Black Toe" is anticipated to go on sale for $140 via SNKRS and at a few specific shops.

4) Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Olive”

The eagerly awaited Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Olive” sneakers are expected to drop on March 25, 2023. A pair of the sneakers, in women’s sizes, would cost you approximately $150. Additionally, toddler and preschool varieties will be offered for $60 and $50, accordingly.

Buy them on the e-commerce websites of the partnering brands, alongside their associated retail shops.

This women's pair, now referred to as "Olive," is more similar to earlier options than its Triple Black counterpart, which was launched in 2022. While the inverted Swoosh is painted a military green, the majority of the toppings are painted a pale white.

Although the flattened laces may possibly be this color, the rest of the construction, which consists of a black nubuck sole and a cream midsole, does not exactly match.

Additionally, unique designs are printed all over the sockliner in addition to the standard logos, such as the Cactus Jack and Wings emblem.

5) Air Jordan 1 Low "Year of the Rabbit"

The AJ1 Low "Year of the Rabbit" sneakers haven't received an official release date as of now, but according to reputable news source Hypebeast, the model will hit Nike, SNKRS, and a few other retail chains on January 21, 2023. The retail price for these sneakers is set at $140 per pair.

Suedes and leather components are used to make the sneakers' uppers. The terry fabric sock liners within the shoes juxtapose and highlight the texture of the uppers. It is covered in the paint scheme "Brown/White/Sail/Grey."

The minute details include the lining of the tongues, the textured laces, and the shoes in a variety of neutral tones. The interiors of the tongue tags have a motif of bunny rabbits and are additionally embossed with specific numbers up to 5000 as additional features.

The shoes, which were only produced in 5000 units, are most likely to be offered out in a raffle. The bunny photos served as inspiration for the textured laces.

These were a few new Air Jordan 1 Low variants that will dominate the footwear industry in 2023. Fans of Air Jordan and other sneaker cultures may quickly sign up on the Nike website to receive updates on the aforementioned debuts.

