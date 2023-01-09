Nike Air Force 1 Low Embroidered Swoosh "White/Black" shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

Nike Air Force 1's 40th birthday in 2022 will be celebrated in style, with a number of new shades and styles being added to the model's catalog in preparation. The company has no plans to stop this year either, as more new hues are scheduled for 2023. The low-cut silhouette just got a distinctive makeover with the "White/Black" edition of the Embroidered Swoosh for the New Year launch.

In the coming weeks of Summer 2023, the classic Air Force 1 Low silhouette will be released with an Embroidered Swoosh in a new colorway dubbed "White/Black". Only a small number of associated retailers and the SNKRS app will sell these sneakers online and in-store, and the precise launch date is still being kept a secret from the general public.

For $130 USD per pair, Nike enthusiasts and other sneakerheads can purchase these two-toned shoes.

Nike Air Force 1 Low “White/Black” shoe will arrive with an Embroidered Swoosh on lateral surfaces

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike Swoosh is considered by many to be one of the most iconic logos in history. It is straightforward yet eye-catching. The iconic check mark was created in 1971 by Carolyn Davidson, and with the new Air Force 1 '07 Low Embroidered Swoosh "White Black," the Beaverton-based company wants you to pay attention to nothing else but the Swoosh.

Be sure to keep reading to learn everything you need to know about the low-cut basketball footwear conceived by Bruce Kilgore.

The Swoosh’s official web page underlines the roots and evolution of its Air Force 1 silhouette as,

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF-1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the street and beyond. Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colourways, Air Force 1 became an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2,000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music and sneaker culture can't be denied.”

Take a closer look at the heel areas of the shoes (Image via Nike)

The Air Force 1 is dressed in a crisp, timeless all-white ensemble made of tumbled leather. It has ventilation holes along the toe-box as well as sidewalls, making it the ideal shoe for the coming summer months.

The tongue flap is covered in mesh for a more adaptable design and look, as well as a black embroidery-outlined swoosh that can be seen throughout the laterals and medials. This covert accent continues towards the heel logo and beneath the foot, where the very soft Air midsole is located.

For the second half of 2023, the latest Air Force 1 '07 Low “Embroidered Swoosh White Black” variant are scheduled. Swoosh lovers and other casual users can sign up on the Swoosh brand's online webpage or SNKRS app to receive further notifications on the aforementioned shoes.

In addition to the “White/Black” colorway of Embroidered Swoosh style, there are many other upcoming color combinations of Air Force 1 Low, including Gray/Navy and Black/White. The pair will be adorned with similar two-toned Embroidered Swooshes, placed on the lateral surfaces. After their release, you can purchase these from Nike's online and physical stores, the SNKRS app, and a small number of specialized retail locations.

