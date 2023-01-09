Nike Air Force 1 Mid "White Clear Jade" shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

The Nike Air Force 1 celebrated its 40th birthday in 2022, and the Swoosh brand introduced a number of new color variants for the model's collection to mark the occasion. Additional colorways are planned for 2023, indicating that the manufacturer has no intention of slowing down this year. The pair's mid-cut design is dressed in the White Clear Jade color scheme for its most recent version.

The SNKRS app, as well as a number of linked merchants, will sell these sneakers both in-store and online. However, the exact launch details are currently being withheld from the public. That said, it is expected to be released in the fall of 2023. Nike fans and other sneakerheads can grab their hands on these two-toned sneakers for $120 USD.

Nike Air Force 1 Mid "White Clear Jade" shoes will be offered with the eponymous dual tones

Take a closer look at the uppers of the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Mid shoes (Image via Nike)

Nike continues to produce some of the finest color variants fans have ever seen, despite the Air Force 1's 40th birthday celebration taking place last year. The Swoosh label's official web page highlights the roots and evolution of its Nike Air Force 1 silhouette, saying:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF-1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the street and beyond. Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colourways, Air Force 1 became an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2,000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music and sneaker culture can't be denied.”

Here's a detailed view of the outsole and side walls of the shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The "White Clear Jade" Air Force 1 Mid features perforations all over the toe area for the best air circulation. Moreover, it boasts a Velcro-fastened closure for the ultimate lockdown fit on the hardcourt and the streets. It comes in crisp white leather that will look perfect with any attire you throw on.

The sockliner, as well as the Swoosh, are covered in a minty jade color that is used in several parts of the shoe to add a splash of contrast. This AF1 is topped with a "Nike Air" marking that is exquisitely sewn around the heel and rests on the upper side of a spotless Air midsole, which is as comfy as they come.

The latest Nike Air Force 1 Mid "White Clear Jade" shoes are scheduled for the second half of 2023. Swoosh lovers and other casual users can sign up on Nike's online webpage or SNKRS app to receive further notifications on the aforementioned shoes.

In addition to the "Clear Jade" hue, the “Desert Ochre” color variant of the Nike Air Force 1 Mid has also surfaced on the internet. These footwear designs will sport similar two-toned white and desert sand leather panels. You can get these from the online and in-store sites of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a handful of select retail shops following their launch.

