Premium Goods x Nike Air Force 1 Low sneaker collection: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored 

The Beaverton-based sportswear label will collaborate with Premium Goods to create a Nike Air Force 1 Low line. The duo has worked on two Air Force 1 Low colorways for their joint venture. While one is black, the other is coated in flat opal tones. Both iterations of this pack are adorned with multicolored beaded swooshes.

The much-awaited Premium Goods x Nike Air Force 1 sneaker pack is slated to arrive on January 20, 2023. Those interested in copping this collection can easily buy them online as well as at in-store locations of Premium Goods. This intricately designed pack will offer two colorways, each of which will be sold for $150 USD.

Nike fans can expect these pairs to arrive on Nike’s SNKRS app in the coming weeks.

Premium Goods x Nike Air Force 1 Low collection comprises two colorways, "Bella" and "The Sophia"

Take a closer look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Premium Goods)

In a short hiatus from its regular partners, Nike is looking into fresh collaboration opportunities in Houston, Texas, particularly in Rice Village.

Since 2004, Jennifer Ford's Premium Goods has provided support to the sneaker scene. Premium Goods x Nike Air Force 1 Low, the company's first Swoosh partnership, reflects the Houston-based retailer's reputation for paying close attention to the refined elements. Jennifer’s fondness for jewelry has become a major inspiration for these intricate shoe designs.

The collab offers two beautiful color combinations, named “The Sophia” and “Bella.” Both the colorways of the hoops model created by Bruce Kilgore is one of the most opulent AF1 partnerships we've ever seen.

The “The Sophia” variant is covered in a Black/Multi-Color-Sand-Sail-Dark Driftwood color palette. Soft tumbling panels in black wrap around the remainder of the top, which has a foundation made of quilted tan leather.

A metallic gold dubrae ups the game and woven laces bring it all together. There is a bold red "Premium Goods" emblem on the tongue flap, and of course, no discussion of this shoe would be complete without discussing the beaded embellishments. Swoosh as well as heel counters are artistically decorated with black, brown, and white beads, and everything is packaged in a limited-edition shoe box for collectors.

Here's a closer look at the heel counters of the two Nike Air Force 1 Low colorways (Image via Premium Goods)

The other “Bella” iteration debuts in a Flat Opal/Multi-Color-White color palette. This cream-toned shoe is made up of a variety of high-end components, featuring quilted leather for the quarter panels and tumbled leather for the lateral panels. The tongues are reinforced with perforated leather, which also highlights the multicolored and beaded accents on the swoosh as well as heel counters.

Instead of lace sets, a rope is employed, and a bespoke gold lace dubrae highlights the branding. The insoles and tongue flaps of the shoes both bear the Premium Goods label, which takes the adage "rolling out the red carpet" quite seriously for this updated style. To complete the look, the shoe is over a white midsole and outer sole unit.

Set your reminders for the limited edition Premium Goods x Nike Air Force 1 Low collection arriving later this January. To accompany this footwear collection, Jennifer’s label shared a short video via its social media pages.

