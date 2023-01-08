Nike Air Max Scorpion Gaiter Sail shoes: Everything known so far 

The Swoosh label is ready with yet another colorway for its recently developed Nike Air Max Scorpion shoe. This time, the fresh iteration will be offered with a long waterproof sleeve.

It's worth noting that Nike used a related concept as part of its ISPA range, which was introduced in 2019. For those who weren't able to get a pair back then, the Nike Air Max Scorpion Gaiter Sail is scheduled to be released soon. A retail price for the shoes has not yet been disclosed.

After their release, one can find these shoes online, at Nike's physical stores, using the SNKRS app, and at a couple of select retail shops across the globe following their launch. As per early reports, these sneakers will be offered in men’s sizes.

Nike Air Max Scorpion Gaiter Sail shoes come with waterproof protective long sleeve

Here's a detailed view of the upcoming colorway of the silhouette (Image via Sportskeeda)

In 2022, the Swoosh label introduced its new and innovative Air Max Scorpion silhouette. The design team had come together to make it during the pandemic, which is something Nike has highlighted, saying:

“Air Max Scorpion is among the first Nike footwear created entirely during the pandemic with Nike designers, engineers and scientists pioneering new ways of working together virtually.”

Ever since its introduction, the Nike Air Max Scorpion has generated a lot of buzz. People are really starting to like its design as the days go on, from the special "Chinese New Year" version to the minty-fresh "Olive Aura" one.

Having said that, even if a lot of fantastic hues related to the silhouette have been revealed in recent months, nothing compares to the Nike Air Max Scorpion Gaiter "Sail." This unique shoe comes with a surprise: it has an incredibly long sleeve that will make any fan of gorpcore squeal with delight.

Sandy @Sandy38956858 2023 Where to Buy Cheap Nike Air Max Scorpion “Tan Chrome” White Tan Silver FD4612-001 2022newjordan.com/2023-where-to-… 2023 Where to Buy Cheap Nike Air Max Scorpion “Tan Chrome” White Tan Silver FD4612-001 2022newjordan.com/2023-where-to-… https://t.co/Iahsd5ksvo

The advanced design and features of the silhouette are explained by the brand’s website as follows:

“As a complete package, the Air Max Scorpion's airbag system takes sensorial design to new heights by providing a piston-like effect through strategically determined, point-loaded contact points between the foot and the airbag. The new Air system is balanced by a first-of-its-kind Flyknit chenille upper in which short fibers are held perpendicularly in place by two twisted vertical core yarns to form a soft pile texture.”

The current Air Max Scorpion line is dressed in a clean taupe and beige Flyknit design that is strikingly close to the Air VaporMax. For a high-end appearance and feel, a chromed-out Swoosh protrudes between the lateral and medial side panels as well as buttery suede loops around the mudguards.

The shoes come with a detachable and weatherproof long sleeve (Image via Nike)

Nike has incorporated a sleeve in the Gaiter Sail version that is essentially a raincoat for your feet. This will help you keep everything dry as none of its components respond well to water. It is outfitted in a weatherproof nylon material, secured with a number of straps plus buttons, which extends far past the user's knee region for maximum protection.

All of this is placed on top of an exceptionally thick Max Air midsole, which figuratively raises the bar for comfort and padding.

The Nike Air Max Scorpion Gaiter Sail shoes are expected to drop in the coming weeks. For further updates on the release and pricing details of the aforementioned shoe, sign up on Swoosh label's official web page or get its SNRKS app.

Poll : 0 votes