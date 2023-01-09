Air Jordan 1 Low SE “Light Bone Aquatone” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored

Nike's dominant offshoot Jordan Brand is getting ready for the launch of a brilliantly colored Air Jordan 1 Low silhouette. For the latest makeover, the label coupled a subtle Light Bone suede with vivid aquatone-hued leather.

In the summer of 2023, the "Light Bone Aquatone" iteration of the famed Air Jordan 1 Low is anticipated to hit the market. However, these low-cut Jordans will only be offered in men's sizes.

As per various sneaker media outlets, the shoes will reportedly be available at a retail price of $120 per pair. They will be sold on Nike's online and offline stores, the SNRKS app, and at some specialized Jordan Brand retailers. As such, AJ1 admirers will have to stick around for the official launch date and detailed images of these sneakers.

Nike’s Air Jordan 1 Low will arrive in "Light Bone Aquatone" color palette in leather and suede panels

Here's a detailed look at the arriving Air Jordan 1 Low SE Light Bone Aquatone colorway (Image via Instagram/@masterchefian)

Sneakerheads are now getting their first glimpse at the Air Jordan 1 Low SE "Light Bone Aquatone," which is set to be released shortly, along with other special edition shoes such as "SNKRS Day Korea" and "Year Of The Rabbit." Following the steady success of the Air Jordan 1 Low, the label is confident that the shoe lineage will have a prosperous 2023. Moreover, major partnerships with brands like Union LA are currently in the manufacturing process.

On the background information on the legendary AJ1 Low SE, on Nike's Jordan website says the following:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential.”

The description further reads:

“Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

Early visuals of the new AJ1 Low "Light Bone Aquatone" palette were recently published on social media by the well-known Nike and Jordan Brand insiders @masterchefian and @prvt.selection (on Instagram).

The entire sneaker is wrapped up in an Aquatone/Concord-Light Bone-Celestial Gold-White color palette. The AJ1 Low features a light bone suede upper that contrasts sharply with the shoe's foundation in brilliant aquatone-hued leather. Furthermore, the leather toe tops are encircled by light bone suede mudguards.

Take a closer look at the early images of the sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The ankle has a touch of mesh for enhanced cushioning, as well as a stunning swoosh with a purple concord hue that is spread over the lateral and medial side panels. Additionally, the Jumpman and the winged basketball have exquisite celestial gold stitching.

In the upcoming weeks, the "Light Bone Aquatone" Air Jordan 1 Low should be available for purchase. To get regular updates regarding the aforementioned rollout, interested buyers can use the SNKRS app or register on Nike's official e-commerce site.

