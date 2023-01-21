Nike Air Max 90 Futura "Easter" shoes: Where to buy and more details explored

Nike has already started planning for Easter 2023 and has unveiled a brand-new, special edition colorblocking of the Air Max 90 Futura. This themed colorway will be wrapped in a bright pastel ensemble influenced by the Easter eggs.

The women’s exclusive Nike Air Max 90 Futura “Easter” rendition is getting ready to rock the sneaker market in the next few weeks. These shoes will be dropped with a retail price label of $130 for each pair.

Although the confirmed release dates are kept under cover by the shoe manufacturer, they will be delivered by both the online stores, the physical outlets of Nike, its SNRKS app, and a handful of select retail shops.

Nike Air Max 90 Futura "Easter" variant will be dressed in pastel shades inspired by Easter eggs.

The Nike Air Max 90, a cornerstone of the sneaker culture, is still one of the most important creations from the company's start. Although the silhouette's original hues are some of the most iconic, it has also been the subject of notable general releases and partnerships over the past few decades.

Tinker Hatfield created the Air Max 90, just like he did with Air Max 1. A bigger Air Unit was added to the AM90 profile, giving the model a more sophisticated flair. Taking the legacy ahead, the shoe label’s design team added contemporary modifications to the silhouette and introduced it as Air Max 90 Futura.

The following is how the footwear company describes the history and legacy of the revolutionary Air Max cushioning:

“Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. In 1987, the Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it. Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking colour combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.”

The Air Max 90 Futura "Easter" experiments with a wide range of pastel shades, similar to Easter Eggs and Spring in a broad sense. Most of the surrounding embellishments, the leather trimmings, and the suede that spans the entire shoe are painted in light blue.

Pinks, in contrast, are rarely used and appear much less frequently than the violets that line the base and lace unit. Even the white neutrals—applied to the Swoosh, eye stays, and midsole—are used more frequently.

Be on the lookout for the next Nike Air Max 90 Futura “Easter” colorway in 2023. Those looking forward to getting their hands on them can quickly sign up on Swoosh's official web page or install the SNKRS app to receive timely notifications on the launch mentioned above.

In addition to the Easter colorway, the Swoosh label has also prepared a dedicated “Lunar New Year” variant to mark the Chinese celebrations of 2023. Furthermore, Nike will also release the “Cobalt Bliss” blue and black colorway in the coming weeks. Both of these variants will be dropped on the online and offline stores of the shoe company and its SNKRS app alongside select sellers.

