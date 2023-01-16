Nike Air Max 90 “Moving Company” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

The Oregon-based shoe company has been giving its classic models the "Moving Company" makeover, and the timeless Nike Air Max 90 will be the next to get an update. In 2023, the Air Max 90 footwear design will reemerge, and the swoosh label has already given fans a preview of the release date by showing a number of modifications. These pairs will be adorned with a white base, topped with teal, sail, and slate gray hues.

According to some early sources, the "Moving Company" version of the Nike Air Max 90 is scheduled to debut on February 9, 2023. These brand-new sneakers will be sold through Nike's online and physical stores, the SNKRS app, as well as a few other related retail stores. Buyers interested in purchasing the pair can do so for $140 USD.

The Nike Air Max 90 “Moving Company” shoes will be offered in Ashen Slate and Hemp overlays

Here's a detailed look at the Air Max 90 Moving Company colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike's "Moving Company" line is gradually becoming one of its most varied collections ever, with everything from the Air Force 1 to the Blazer Low. After everything was made available to the public, the American sportswear brand proceeded to debut the Air Max 90 "Moving Company." Replacing the Tinker Hatfield classic, this AM90 is packed with so many awesome details that you have to see it to believe it.

The Oregon-based athletic company credits the following as the inspiration behind its ground-breaking Air Max technology:

“Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. In 1987, the Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it. Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking color combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.”

The complete shoe is wrapped up in a Sail/White-Ashen Slate-Hemp color palette. This Air Max 90 is layered with white canvas on top of a clean sail mesh base. The rubberized eyelets have a distinctive wavy pattern and are available in green and hemp tones. There is a sleek gray leather mudguard that is adorned with sewing that looks like a snail trail all along the medial and lateral side panels.

This theme is further reflected on the tongue tag, which has the Nike Swoosh overlaid with a cute snail character. The style is accomplished by a simple Air midsole that is as comfortable as they come.

Furthermore, the inner linings of these chunky shoes are complete with white textiles that are paired well with matching insoles. The insoles are then accented with Nike “Moving Company” logo markings.

Watch out for the newest Air Max 90 "Moving Company" sneakers, which are expected to be released next month.

The shoe manufacturer will also release hues for "Lunar New Year," "UNC," "Valentine's Day," and "Future is Equal" in 2023, in addition to the previously mentioned "Moving Company" version.

Don't forget to register on the official website of the shoe manufacturer if you want to learn when the other colorways of the silhouette will be released.

