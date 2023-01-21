Nike Air Max Scorpion "White Mint" shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored

The swoosh label first unveiled its brand-new Nike Air Max Scorpion silhouette in the second half of 2022. As such, the "White Mint" version is now scheduled to hit the market this spring after the recent introduction of the "Chinese New Year" and "Air Max Day" hues.

The brand new “White Mint” iteration of the Nike Air Max Scorpion silhouette is gearing up for the launch on May 1, 2023, as per early reports. The retail price is set at $250 for each pair, which will be dropped in women’s sizes only. Those interested can find them online as well as in the physical shops of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a handful of the shoe company’s affiliated retail chains.

The Nike Air Max Scorpion shoes will arrive in “White Mint” makeup with Flyknit uppers

Here's a detailed view at the upcoming Nike Air Max Scorpion White Mint shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Regardless of whether someone prefers it or not, the Nike Air Max Scorpion is swiftly elevating to the position of one of the most well-liked models from the Oregon-based sportswear brand. The buzz surrounding the worthy successor to the Air VaporMax is growing by the moment, with everything from the special "Chinese New Year" iteration to the gorpcore-ready "Gaiter."

If anyone still don't own a set yet, maybe the recently unveiled Nike Air Max Scorpion "White Pure Platinum" can convince them otherwise. The newly generated design of the shoe lineage is defined as follows in the manufacturer's newsroom:

“As a complete package, the Air Max Scorpion's airbag system takes sensorial design to new heights by providing a piston-like effect through strategically determined, point-loaded contact points between the foot and the airbag.”

Nike Air Max Scorpion

Style Code: DJ4702-100

Release Date: Spring 2023

In addition, Nike Air Max Scorpion has sophisticated Flyknit uppers, as the shoemaker notes:

“The new Air system is balanced by a first-of-its-kind Flyknit chenille upper in which short fibers are held perpendicularly in place by two twisted vertical core yarns to form a soft pile texture.”

The complete shoe design is covered in a White/Pure Platinum-Football Gray color palette. This unique variation has a fluffy texture for a feminine flair that includes an all-white Flyknit composition, which is both breathable and lightweight.

Moreover, the pull tabs across the tongue flap and heel counters provide a tough appearance and feel, while modest football-gray swooshes shoot through the medial and lateral surfaces for a straightforward yet striking style. Of course, the extra-thick Air midsole underfoot must be mentioned while discussing the Air Max Scorpion.

Take a closer look at the outsoles of these sneakers (Image via Nike)

As already noted, this substantial unit draws inspiration from the VaporMax, but it has undergone a significant redesign to provide more support and padding with each stride. The eco-friendly GRIND rubber from Nike then completes the outer sole unit and puts the finishing touches on the design.

Watch out for the fresh Nike Air Max Scorpion "White Mint" variant that will be arriving in the first half of this year. If probable shoppers desire to procure a pair, Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few other select retailers across the globe will all have them in stock.

