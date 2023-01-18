Nike Air Max Scorpion FK “Air Max Day” shoes: Where to buy, release date, and more details explored 

The Beaverton shoe company is getting ready for its Air Max Day celebrations with an all-new Nike Air Max Scorpion “Air Max Day” iteration. The new variant will be wrapped up in a White/Pink-Yellow color scheme.

As per early reports, the recently emerged Nike Air Max Scorpion “Air Max Day” edition has a potential release date of March 26, 2023.

Although the official drop date for these appealing sneakers is kept under wraps by the shoe manufacturer, these footwear pieces will be sold by Nike, its SNKRS app, and a slew of select authorized stores, both online and offline. Fans will have to stay tuned to the brand for official release info as well as pricing details.

The Nike Air Max Scorpion shoes will arrive in “Air Max Day” special-themed makeup for the eponymous celebrations

Take a closer look at the upcoming Air Max Scorpion Air Max Day special edition (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike Air Max Scorpion "Air Max Day" can convince you to add a set of Air Max Scorpions to your wardrobe if, for some reason, you still don't have one. The brand observes Air Max Day on March 26 every year to recognize the birth of Air Max 1.

The Beaverton-based company's yearly celebration, which started in 2014, brings together the entire sneaker fraternity and features the unveiling of some brand-new arrivals that will undoubtedly get your adrenaline pumping. It appears that this year's event won't be much different from the previous ones.

The newly created Nike Air Max Scorpion design is outlined as follows in the company's newsroom:

“As a complete package, the Air Max Scorpion's airbag system takes sensorial design to new heights by providing a piston-like effect through strategically determined, point-loaded contact points between the foot and the airbag.”

This Air Max Scorpion gives Air VaporMax's direct sibling a makeover unlike any other, boasting a clean white Flyknit top with multicolored patterning around the sidewalls. While the Swoosh on the lateral panel is kept clean and basic, fluffy clouds have taken over the one on the lateral panel.

Additionally, the shoe has cutting-edge Flyknit uppers, which the shoemaker highlights as follows:

“The new Air system is balanced by a first-of-its-kind Flyknit chenille upper in which short fibers are held perpendicularly in place by two twisted vertical core yarns to form a soft pile texture.”

This theme continues on the custom insoles, which feature amusing characters and images, a format resembling a chat log, and calendars that show the exact date of Air Max Day.

A detailed look at the striking insoles and toe tops of the arriving sneaker (Image via Sportskeeda)

Other details include a pair of sparkling eyes stitched across each tongue flap, and the extra-bulky Air Midsole is as cushy as ever.

Watch for the upcoming release of the new Air Max Scorpion "Air Max Day" edition in the coming months. Download the shoe brand’s SNKRS app or sign up on its website for timely alerts on the aforementioned launch.

