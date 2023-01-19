Nike Air Max 90 "Freshwater" sneakers: Where to buy, price, and more explored

We will soon see a small resurgence of the Nike Air Max 90 sneaker model in 2023. The Oregon-based sportswear giant has already unveiled multiple colorways of the silhouette, and now, the brand has revealed a new makeover, dubbed the "Freshwater."

For 2023, the swoosh label has applied many colorways over the silhouette, including Navy, Elemental Gold, Difffues Blue, and many more. The label will continue the trend via Air Max 90 "Freshwater."

The swoosh label hasn't announced an official release date for the Air Max 90 "Freshwater" sneakers yet. However, according to Sneaker News, the sneakers will be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers in Spring 2023.

Nike Air Max 90 "Freshwater" sneakers come clad in white, black, and blue hues

The upcoming Nike Air Max 90 "Freshwater" sneakers from every angle (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike Air Max 90, which was launched as the third silhouette under the Air Max lineage, is one of the most celebrated sneaker models. The silhouette was launched in 1990 and designed by the swoosh label's legendary veteran Tinker Hatfield.

The model was one of the first sneakers to introduce the iconic "dad shoe" trend and subsequently became a big commercial success for the brand. It has been dressed in myriad makeovers in the 33 years since its release.

The sportswear giant's official site introduces the Air Max 90 silhouette as,

"The 90s were a turning point in culture—art, music, fashion and sneakers. The Air Max was at the forefront of the movement. With even more exposed Air cushioning and a bold new color, its revolutionized design helped the first 90 take on a life of its own. No longer just a running shoe, it solidified Air Max as a streetwear cornerstone."

The shoe was praised for its advanced technology and developed structure as compared to the debuted Air Max 1 sneaker model. The newly revealed Air Max 90 "Freshwater" is inspired by OG Air Max Griffey 1 "Freshwater" color scheme upon Ken Griffey Jr's signature shoe in 2021.

Borrowing its color scheme from the OG 2021-released Air Max Griffey 1 silhouette, the new Air Max 90 silhouette comes clad in a "White/CoolGrey/Teal Nebula/Black/Pure Platinum" color scheme.

The shoes' upper comes constructed out of mesh and leather materials. The mesh base is clad in a white hue and is wrapped in contrasting hues of grey and black overlays. Light grey overlays are added upon the toe boxes, and swoosh logos alongside the shadow grey color. White accents continue over the tongue and laces.

The look is distributed with a jet-black hue, which is added over the sectioned rubber outsoles and predominant south overlays. Breaking the neutral color scheme, vibrant Teal Nebula, aka "Freshwater," is added throughout the sneaker's overlays.

The vibrant teal accent is added over the sneaker's horizontal ridged embellishment, quarter overlays, heel tabs, and the "Air Max" branding details. The look is finished off with white midsoles and two-toned outsoles featuring black and a titular hue. The surrounding translucent Air Max bubble underfoot adds Air Max charm.

The pair is rumored to release for $130 at Nike in Spring 2023.

Poll : 0 votes