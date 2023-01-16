Nike Air Max 90 "Kiss My Airs" sneakers: Where to buy and more explored

Nike is continuing its "Kiss My Airs" themed makeovers upon its classic silhouettes and the latest to appear is upon the iconic Air Max 90 silhouette. The Air Max 90 sneaker model will be revived in 2023, and the swoosh label has already offered a sneak glimpse into the calendar by revealing a variety of makeovers.

The silhouette has been revealed in multiple makeovers such as "Elemental Gold," "Diffused Blue," "Medium Olive Volt," and many more. The label is continuing with the trend and has unveiled the latest "Kiss My Airs" makeover, which seems to be one of the most interesting and awaited makeovers.

The official release date for the Air Max 90 "Kiss My Airs" sneaker hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. According to the media outlet, Sneaker News, the pair of sneakers will be launched via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers in 2023 as a part of Air Max Day celebrations.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Max 90 "Kiss My Airs" sneakers, which feature safari prints and red hues

The upcoming Nike Air Max 90 "Kiss My Airs" sneakers feature safari prints and red hues (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike Air Max 90 is one of the most celebrated and iconic "Dad-shoe" styles of the swoosh label. The third sneaker from the Air Max sneaker lineage debuted after Air Max 1 and Air Max Light. The sneaker has become a big commercial success for the swoosh label since its release back in 1990.

The official swoosh label site introduces the Air Max 90 and its success story,

"The 90s were a turning point in culture—art, music, fashion and sneakers. The Air Max was at the forefront of the movement. With even more exposed Air cushioning and a bold new color, its revolutionized design helped the first 90 take on a life of its own. No longer just a running shoe, it solidified Air Max as a streetwear cornerstone."

The latest makeover, "Kiss My Airs," also has a brief yet impactful journey with the swoosh label. The "Kiss My Airs" campaign was originally launched as a campaign back in 2017 - designed by Collins - as a part of the "Air Max" range's 30th anniversary. Under the "Kiss My Airs" campaign, the swoosh label dressed a few silhouettes from the Air Max lineage with Tinker Hatfield's classic safari patterns.

The veteran's furniture company served as the inspiration for these safari patterns. In 2020, the "Kiss My Airs" motif was once again popular because it was used on the Air Max 95. The pack is now being reissued over Air Max 90 after almost two years.

The forthcoming Air Max 90 update is modeled around the last pack from 2021. The top of the sneakers is made of a mesh base layer that is covered in supple leather overlays. The light gray leather midfoot and quarter overlays are covered with a recognizable safari print, while the base layer is made of white mesh.

The red hues are added upon the forefoot, tongue tab branding, Air Bag cassette, and heel tab overlays, whereas the swooshes are clad in a jet-black hue. Branding is added with "Kiss My Airs" and "Air Max" letterings.

The look is finished off with two-toned rubber outsoles. The sneakers are rumored to be released in 2023 via Nike and select retailers.

