5 best Nike Air Max 90 sneakers of all time

The Nike Air Max 90 serves as the face of one of the most well-known shoe lines in history. In fact, it may be the most important factor in Nike Air Max's success. For more than three decades, the sneaker has surpassed the streetwear culture, evolving from a tech-infused running shoe to one of the most recognizable shoes ever.

Nike Air Max 1 was the predecessor to the legendary Tinker Hatfield-designed shoe, which solidified the Nike Air Max line's status as a line focused on performance as well as a fashionable cultural icon thanks to its recognizable air bubble. The Nike Air Max 90 commemorated the success of its less garish predecessor, much like Jordan III is to the Jordan I. It displayed bold details that did everything it could to bring attention to the fabled air bubble on the shoe's heels.

The sneaker altered how many people thought about running shoes, with a giant air bubble, aggressive styling, a plate bearing the "Nike Air" logo on the heel, and a striking debut color scheme. The sneaker continues to be in high demand decades after it was first introduced and is currently selling more pairs than it did thirty years ago.

The Infrared Air Max 90 and Four Other Nike Air Max 90 Sneakers of all Time

1) Dizzee Rascal' Tongue N Cheek'

Urban Sneaker Community @urbansneakercom



📸instagram.com/p/CbnZIz0KEYO/…



Be Part Of Us

Share The Sneaker Love And Use

100% Nike Content

For The Support



#NIKEAIRMAX #AirMaxDay #nikeairmax90 Nike Air Max 90 @dizzeerascal Dizzee Rascal "Tongue N Cheek"Be Part Of UsShare The Sneaker Love And Use #urbansneakercommunity To Make A Change To Be Featured100% Nike ContentFor The Support Nike Air Max 90 @dizzeerascal Dizzee Rascal "Tongue N Cheek" 🎶🎶📸instagram.com/p/CbnZIz0KEYO/…💬 Be Part Of Us 👟 Share The Sneaker Love And Use #urbansneakercommunity To Make A Change To Be Featured 📣 100% Nike Content❤ For The Support#NIKEAIRMAX #AirMaxDay #nikeairmax90 https://t.co/4KhJicb2Az

Only some people, if any, have ever had the opportunity to work together on this silhouette. One of them had to be a renowned Londoner and founding member of the Grime movement, Dizzie Rascal. One of the cleanest Air Max 90s we've ever seen, the shoe closely mimics human characteristics with its pink "tongue" and chalk uppers. Unfortunately, only 200 pairs of these shoes were ever made, and they were only sold by a very select few stores. If you can locate a pair, be prepared to spend more than $3000 on it.

2) Mixtape B-Side

B_Like_Mike @BSimms2021 Nike Air Max 90 Mixtape B-Side looking to BUY sz 12 shipped to MD PayPal Ready. Nike Air Max 90 Mixtape B-Side looking to BUY sz 12 shipped to MD PayPal Ready. https://t.co/5Z8yjOhhxY

The B-Side of one of the most underappreciated Air Max 90s from the previous ten years examines the shoe's long-standing relationship with music. Nine components from earlier AM90 iterations have been incorporated into the shoe, which was released in June 2019. The mesh toe box, "Untold Truth" stitching on the heel, and cartridge tape-inspired laces are examples of this. The translucent outsole reveals a track list of some of the details.

These sneakers are available for $170 at select retail sites and the official Nike retail site.

3) Dave's Quality Meats' Bacon'

Chuck de Guzman @chuckpreme



Dave’s Quality Meats X @nike Air Max 90 Bacon Thank you again @kris_guerra for the trade.Dave’s Quality Meats X @nike Air Max 90 Bacon Thank you again @kris_guerra for the trade.Dave’s Quality Meats X @nike Air Max 90 Bacon https://t.co/Cw2nx22xl5

Color schemes and the history behind them can occasionally come together to make the ideal shoe. A partnership with what many people theorize to be the world's first sneaker store. Owner of Dave's Quality Meats (DQM), David Ortiz, relates how Nike's short turnaround time gave him only a few days to submit the concept. In a hurry, he entered the store and created one of the finest Air Max 90s ever upon seeing the bacon there.

The Nike Air Max 90 introduced more vibrant color and more durable tech to the performance running category, and they were created by the great Tinker Hatfield more than a decade before Dave got his hands on them.

4) Nike x Atmos' Duck Hunter Camo'

Sneakers Hunter @sneakers_hunter Atmos x Nike Air Max 90 "Duck Camo" (2013) Atmos x Nike Air Max 90 "Duck Camo" (2013) https://t.co/erjwzLRF15

Simply put, Atmos has never missed a chance to work with Nike. The 'most urban commemoration of the infrared colorway we've ever seen' was given to us when they received the keys to the well-known silhouette, according to Karim Wazani. The shoe combines elements from all over the world while symbolizing Tokyo street culture. The popular camouflage pattern, made famous by BAPE in Japan, combines with the conventional US-style OG Infrared hits in the usual places.

The first shoe of its kind, the Nike Air Max 90, featured an outer Air unit in the heel. Nike has created a strong legacy for the model since its debut. The suede upper of the Air Max 90 Premium Atmos "Duck Camo" is covered in a Duck Camo pattern, and the toe box and collar have black overlays. A snakeskin Swoosh on the sidewall and Infrared accents on the rubber plugs are additional design elements.

5) Silver Surfer Air Max 90

One of the peak years for the Air Max 90s was 2003. The Escape 2, which was undoubtedly better than the original, and "Silver Surfer," which featured neutral whites, grays, and leather that made them hit a cascade of red and midnight blue pop, are notable releases.

Greyscale elements are accompanied by "Midnight Navy" and deep red tones throughout the upper of the 31-year-old design, with the latter being confined to the profile swooshes of the Marvel-inspired Nike Air Max of the past. The tongue label chooses a navy color that fits in with its surroundings rather than the possible muse's vivid blue for branding. The insoles have the golden "NIKE AIR" branding instead of the Silver Surfer illustration. Under the soles, Visible Airbags pay homage to the color blocking from 17 years ago while incorporating distinctive scarlet flair.

These are some of the top Nike Air Max 90 sneakers that have become a personal favorite of every sneakerhead. So let us know in the comment section which Nike Air Max 90 is your favorite.

Poll : 0 votes