Dizzee Rascal net worth: Rapper's fortune explored as he's sentenced to a curfew and restraining order for assaulting ex-fiancée

Dizzee Rascal has not been given a prison sentence for assaulting his ex-fiancée, Cassandra Jones. However, the rapper was found guilty of attacking Jones in Streatham, South London, in June 2021.

Also known as Dylan Mills, he was handed a community order within a 24-week curfew and a 12-month restraining order at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Friday, April 8.

Prior to appearing before the court, Dizzee gave a thumbs up to photographers and wore a red cap, casual grey jacket, black jeans, and trainers.

Dizzee Rascal’s net worth explored

Dizzie Rascal has accumulated a lot of wealth from his career as a rapper, songwriter, and record producer (Image via Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Also known as Dylan Kwabena Mills, he is considered a pioneer of grime music and his work incorporated elements of UK garage, bassline, British hip hop, and R&B.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 37-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $3.5 million. Although detailed information about his assets remains unknown, he has earned a lot from his career in the music industry.

Dylan released his debut album Boy in da Corner in 2003. He earned the Mercury Prize in 2003 and has been considered a grime classic ever since. His follow-up albums – Showtime, Maths + English, and Tongue n’ Cheek also received a positive response from the public.

Tongue n’ Cheek sold more than 300,000 units in the United Kingdom. He has also released a number of successful singles like Dance wiv Me, Bonkers, Holiday, Dirtee Disco, Shout, and more.

He has also created his record label, Dirtee Stank. It is formed and owned by Mills and co-run by his manager Cage, label manager Laurence Ezra, tour manager Paddy Stewart, and executive producer Teriy Keys.

Cage said that the label exists to promote gifted artists with social problems that could scare off other labels. It also helps artists overcome hurdles like access to studios that take something from a raw demo to something people would get excited about on the street.

Further details on Dizzee Rascal’s trial

Dizzee Rascal was found guilty of attacking Cassandra Jones after a trial in March 2022, where a judge concluded that he had been abusive and aggressive.

During the trial, Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court heard that Mills pressed his forehead against Cassandra and pushed her to the ground. The duo argued over custody arrangements when Dizzee dropped his daughter at the Streatham property.

Dylan was said to have barged into the home and banged his head three times in the fridge while holding his son and started screaming and shouting at Jones and her mother Dawn Kirk.

Jones began filming him, but Mills took away her phone and Kirk’s phone. The chaos became so loud that it alerted two neighbors and the cops were called. Mills told the officers that he was the aggressor when they arrived but later denied the allegations while giving a prepared statement in a police interview.

After being found guilty, Dizzee Rascal proceeded to smash a photographer’s camera outside the court after knocking it out of their hands and throwing it across the road.

