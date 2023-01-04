Top 5 Nike sneakers set to release in 2023 

Nike has been at the forefront of the sneaker scene for a very long time, and it is no surprise that, with time, sneakers' popularity is increasing. The swoosh dominates the footwear market. The unquestionable industry titan rose to prominence thanks to high-profile celebrity endorsements, chic design ideas, and effective public relations campaigns.

Swoosh has built an image as one of the best sports giants out there due to the numerous sneakers it has been releasing for decades. Moreover, every year, more sneakers for sneakerheads brings more innovations and designs to the table.

The Nike Dunk High "Psychic Purple" and Four Other Sneakers Set to Release in 2023

1) Nike Dunk Low "Reverse Brazil"

Swoosh's roster of revived silhouettes with ties to the "Team Tones" collection from the 2000s has consistently offered a steady slate of concepts that feature inverted color blocking. Few designs, though, have experienced a return as ferocious as the Dunk Low, with the Beaverton-based company frequently going back to the design's hugely popular team-ready constructions from decades past.

Incorporating the characteristic green and yellow color palette of the South American country, the most recent Dunk Low implemented its blocking over the smooth leather panels of the upper, flipping the tonal placement of its 2001 "Brazil" edition.

Later embellishments, such as the Swoosh, laces, and aforementioned raised overlays, offer a contrasting "Varsity Maize" color, while the base layer and sock liner choose to be filled with the named "Pine Green" hue. Finally, the "NIKE" inscribed heel and tongue tabs finish by matching the former tone against a bright yellow background while sitting atop a crisp white midsole with a coordinating green tread.

These sneakers went on sale on 2 January 2023 and retailed for $110 at the official Swoosh site and other retail sites.

2) Jarritos x Nike SB Dunk Low

The upcoming partnership with the Swoosh conglomerate would be yet another one that appears haphazard. Still, recent catering to Latinx buyers gives rhyme and reason to the unforeseen joint effort. It was assumed that Jarritos' Dunk would follow suit, given the company's rumored abundance of flavored beverages. Still, the first in-person look at a co-branded shoe reveals otherwise.

The Jarritos SB Dunk's upper features a combination of off-white leather and canvas, with the latter material favoring a beige shade. The iconic jug logo of the Mexican beverage company, imprinted on the lateral heel, is a direct inspiration for the rich green hue of the profile swooshes that deviate from their surroundings.

Traditional "Nike SB" logos are stylized as Jarrito's logo at the tongue's top, further animating the otherwise relatively subdued sneakers with more orange and green flair. Last but not least, as a further nod to the historic partnership between the two American giants, the underfoot Peter Moore-designed outsole is decorated in both green and orange hues.

These sneakers are available for $130 and are set to release on 1 April 2023 for sneakerheads.

3) Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Grey”

Off-White™️ DROPS @dropoffwhite An Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low Grey is rumored to release in the future…



Would you cop? An Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low Grey is rumored to release in the future…Would you cop? https://t.co/SWEt8S2QAp

Rumors of yet another colorway for the Off-White Nike Air Force 1 Low are starting to heat up as we wait for its eventual release. The gray colour-blocking of the Off-White Air Force 1 Low is reportedly next, and it will only be released in Paris. However, it's still being determined whether the upcoming gray colorway will be released this year or next because the Figures Of Speech will still be displayed at the Brooklyn Museum through January 2023.

The rumored OFF-WHITE x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Ghost Gray" features classic styling cues, including the metallic silver Swoosh, "AIR" branding on the heel, zip-tie, and dismantled liner & tongue, and is said to be Paris-exclusive.

The green version of the Off-White x Air Force 1 Low has not yet been made available to the general public, but it is predicted that they will do so very soon through a lottery-style release. As additional details about the green pair become available, keep checking back for crucial updates.

These sneakers will retail for $160 at select and official Swoosh sites.

4) Nike Dunk High “Psychic Purple”

The Nike Dunk High "Psychic Purple" offers a prized two-toned colour-blocking that has shoe enthusiasts flying to Japan and launching a global sneaker hunt. It is similar to the City Attack series of Dunks from 1999. However, since 1999—more than 20 years ago—Swoosh has been successful in transforming this once cult hero into common usage, and Dunk has now completely acquired mega-mainstream status. The primary focus continues to be on standard all-leather construction, and this next pair in purple and black delivers an enduring collegiate hoop look that hasn't yet lost its allure.

The double-tone silhouette is made with a base of stark black leather and has overlays that contrast sharply with purple. The panel swoosh, tongue tag, and insoles all feature branding, and the mesh tongue and sock lining are additional details. The shoe has a purple outsole, a white midsole, and purple laces that bind the design together for a tidy appearance.

The sneaker retailed on 2 January 2023 for $125 at select retail sites and the official Swoosh retail site.

5) Nike LeBron 7 “FAMU”

SneakerFits @SneakerFitsCom How to Style the Nike LeBron 7 “FAMU” With Matching Outfits: sneakerfits.com/how-to-style-t… How to Style the Nike LeBron 7 “FAMU” With Matching Outfits: sneakerfits.com/how-to-style-t… https://t.co/VFprTr9Rr2

In 2023, Swoosh is prepared to shine even brighter with its growing emphasis on HBCUs throughout its footwear selection. In addition, Nike is extending its basketball relationship with the Rattlers, specifically for Florida A&M, by releasing its first-ever joint issue with the LeBron 7. The Nike LeBron 7 "FAMU" is displayed here in a stunning PE-inspired colourway that highlights a black suede overlay with speckle styles on the green and orange Swoosh logo.

The full-length Air Max unit features the same dotted pattern as the tongue window, which displays the Rattlers emblem over the exposed Flywire cables. The L23 logo on the heel helps maintains the form.

These sneakers are set to release on 7 January 2023 for $200 at select retail sites and the official Swoosh retail site.

These are the top five Swoosh sneakers that will be releasing in 2023. Let us know in the comment section which one you are looking forward to adding to your shelves.

Poll : 0 votes