Nike Dunk Low "Grey Blue" sneakers: Where to buy, price, and more explored

Nike led a successful year in 2022, thanks to a massive celebration of the 40th anniversary of Air Force 1 and multiple exclusive Jordan and Dunk releases. Now, as we step into 2023, the swoosh label has prepared multiple new makeovers upon its all-time classic silhouettes.

Following an Air Force 1-centric 2022, the swoosh label is planning for 2023 to be Dunk-centric. Multiple new makeovers of the Dunk Low silhouette have been given early images for 2023 and the latest makeover to appear over the glorified silhouette is in Gray and Light Blue.

The official release date for the Dunk Low "Gray Blue" sneakers hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet, Sole Retriever, the pair will be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers in early 2023.

More about the upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Grey Blue" sneakers

The upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Grey Blue" sneakers come clad in Light Bone and Light Blue hues (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike Dunk Low was introduced back in 1985 as a basketball sneaker and it quickly rose in popularity due to its iconic color-blocking schemes. The Peter Moore-designed silhouette has become a fan favorite due to its appeal and many iconic collaborations.

The sneakerheads have made the Dunk silhouette a wardrobe staple and Nike loyalists quickly accepted it as a part of several subcultures.

The silhouette is accepted globally by many sub-cultures and remains a mainstay in skateboarding, basketball, and streetwear communities. The sneaker model was introduced under the SB Dunk version in 2002, after it was made a hit for the skating community.

The swoosh label applies multiple color-blocking patterns over the sneakers and it has since become one of their most sought-after models. The 37-year-old silhouette has had a fascinating history and the official swoosh label site reveals the origins,

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

The silhouette has been released in multiple iterations including SB, high-top, mid-top, SB, and low-top. The latter of these is being released in a Grey Blue colorway. The "Gray Blue" makeover will be released in a traditional two-toned makeover. The sneakers come constructed out of leather material.

The majority of the leather upper's base is clad in a monochromatic light bone hue. It is accented with light blue shades, which are applied to the overlays throughout the sneaker.

Light blue overlays are added with the "Nike" lettering branding on the tongues and the swoosh near the midfoot. The back of the heel tabs features branding with white embroidery.

The sneakers' overlays are visible over the swoosh logos, heel tabs, and rubber outsoles. The base's light bone shade comes with tonal stitching details. The look is finished off with an even lighter gray accent over the sock liners and the tongue lining.

White Dunk Midsoles finishes off the design of the Dunk Low "Gray Blue" sneakers. The pair is rumoured to release in 2023 at a retail price of $110.

