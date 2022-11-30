5 best Nike Dunk High collabs of 2022

Nike has given some of the most iconic footwear models. Sneaker models such as Jordans, Air Force, Dunks, and Air Max, among others, have maintained their popularity in the sneaker community.

The immense love and popularity given by the sneakerheads has resulted in these silhouettes not only being sold out immediately but also ruling the reseller market with almost seven-figure rates. However, the most beneficial thing that its popularity has resulted in is multiple collaborations.

Every Nike silhouette has been subjected to a few collabs which have resulted in great makeovers. The Dunk silhouette, in particular, has been a favorite of many labels, including Supreme, Off-White, and Union, among others. Not only have brands come forward to give their take, artists such as Travis Scott, among others, have also dressed the silhouette.

Ahead, Sportskeeda has listed the 5 best Dunk High collabs released in 2022, which will be a great addition to your sneaker collection.

Top 5 Nike Dunk High collabs released in 2022 that are a great addition to the sneaker collection

1) Supreme x Nike Dunk High collection

In Spring/Summer 2022, the swoosh label collaborated with the New York imprint Supreme to launch a three-piece footwear collection of the Dunk High silhouette. The Nike SB Dunk High silhouette comes in three familiar colorways, Green/Yellow, White/Black, and Navy/Red color schemes.

The branding is added with "BY ANY MEANS" and "Supreme" branding on the rear of the heel. The tongue label, rear collar, and insoles also bear the Supreme branding. The shoe collection was released on the official e-commerce site of Supreme on March 3, 2022, at $128.

2) FroSkate x Nike Dunk High

FroSkate x Dunk High (Image via Sportskeeda)

The swoosh label teamed up with FroSkate, Chicago's first skate collective that draws inspiration from the Indigenous, Black, Transgender, Non-Binary, and Femme communities. The dynamic duo collaborated to create a colorful and vibrant makeover for the silhouette.

The silhouette comes clad in a medley of disparate tones, all of which are taken from FroSkate's multi-colored logo. Yellow, Red, Blue, White, and more colors come together with "All Love" and "FroSkate" lettering to finish off look. The shoe was launched via SNKRS on August 31, 2022, at a retail price of $130.

3) Clot x Nike Dunk High "Nike Flux"

Edison Chen's Clot and the swoosh label continued their long-standing partnership with the launch of the "Nike Flux" makeover of the Dunk High silhouette. The makeover is inspired by the "Yin-and-Yang" philosophy and features small pops of silver hues alongside white and black.

The shoe is given a lenticular structure to give the titular "flux" a meaning. The co-branding details are added over the tongue labels. The shoe was launched on the official Juice e-commerce site on March 18, 2022, at a retail price of $150.

4) Undercover x Nike Dunk High "Black"

Undercover x Dunk High "Black" (Image via Sportskeeda)

For Spring/Summer 2022, the Jun Takashi-founded label Undercover collaborated with the swoosh label for a minimalistic makeover of the Dunk High silhouette. The duo launched a "Black" hued makeover of the silhouette, while its counterpart "White" colorway didn't hit the shelves. The upper of the shoes comes constructed out of smooth and tumbled leather material.

Most of the upper is finished in a dark black hue, while the sole unit is given a white hue with a Speckled design. The collaborative shoe was released via SNKRS on February 28, 2022, at a retail price of $150.

5) Soulgoods x Nike Dunk High

The Beijing-based streetwear label, Soulgood, collaborated with the swoosh label to launch a new makeover upon the Dunk High silhouette. The primary offering of the duo comes clad in a Military Green/Black colorway. The shoes represent the 90's hip-hop and rock scene.

The olive green upper is paired with black overlay detailing on the rubber outsoles, tongues, and plain laces. More details are added with the label's iconic tiger logo upon the tongue and Soulgoods' "From Beijing to the World" motto lettering. The shoe was released on SNKRS on November 26, 2022, at a retail price of $155.

Aside from the aformentioned collaborations, the Dunk High silhouettes saw many other labels bringing their takes upon it, including KCDC, Faust, Passport, and Oski among others. The Dunk Low silhouette saw even more attention with Polaroid, HUF, and many more labels releasing footwear collaborations.

Poll : 0 votes