Nike Air Max 90 Multi "Summit White Light Bone" sneakers: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

Nike is paying tribute to their Air Max 90 silhouette by launching multiple makeovers and colorways. In recent years, the swoosh label has focused on winter-themed designs such as Velvet Brown, Cargo Khaki, and Black Chlorophyll.

Now, the label will release a vibrant color scheme over the silhouette, reminiscent of the past summer and spring seasons. The latest colorway over the Air Max 90 is a multi-colored one with a "Summit White Light Bone" colorway.

The Air Max 90 multi-colored "Summit White Light Bone" sneakers were released on the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers on December 29, 2022, at a retail price of $120. The silhouette will be released in women's exclusive sizes.

The newly released Nike Air Max 90 Multi "Summit White Light Bone" sneakers arrive in an Easter Day-themed color scheme

The Air Max 90 sneaker model, initially dubbed the Air Max, is one of the most popular silhouettes from the Air Max lineage. The silhouette was originally released in 1990 and has been successful for more than 30 years. In terms of design, the Air Max 90 silhouette is a much better version of the Air Max 1 as it features a slightly more exaggerated Air Unit and height.

The swoosh label has designed the sneaker model in multiple makeovers via different colorways, frames, and materials. The official swoosh label's site introduces the Air Max sole unit technology,

“Lace up and feel the legacy. Produced at the intersection of art, music and culture, this champion running shoe helped define the ‘90s. Worn by presidents, revolutionized through collabs and celebrated through rare colorways, its striking visuals and exposed Nike Air keep it alive and well."

The latest colorway over the Air Max 90 is in a multi-color combination of Easter-themed colors. The swoosh label is known to celebrate Easter day by releasing multiple themed sneakers.

Many silhouettes ranging from Air Jordan 5 to the Dunk Low have all received Easter-themed makeovers, and now the Tinker Hatfield-designed Air Max 90 is the latest in line.

The upper of the sneakers comes constructed out of mesh material. The silhouette comes clad in a 'Summit White/Black-Light Bone-Pure Platinum-Team Gold-Volt' color scheme. Most of the upper come in summit white, contrasting with light bone and platinum leather overlays.

The light bone and platinum leather overlays are wrapped around the entire upper for a clean crystal look. The eye stays of the sneakers come constructed out of rubber material in pink and blue tones. In the south, the sole unit of the Max Air cushioned midsoles come clad in a pale yellow tone to give an ultimate Easter aesthetic.

The swoosh logo of the sneakers dons a black hue. The Air Max 90 Multi-colored "Summit White Light Bone" has been released in women's exclusive sizes via Nike and select retailers at a retail price of $150.

