Nike Air Max 90 "Black Chlorophyll" sneakers: Where to buy, price, and more explored

Nike is committed to continuing to evolve the popularity of the Air Max 90 silhouette. The swoosh label has released multiple colorways in recent years, including one with Gore-Tex detailing over Velvet Brown and Cargo Khaki.

The latest Air Max 90 makeover is the "Black Chlorophyll," which comes in a black and chlorophyll green color scheme. An official release date for the sneakers hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet, however, according to media outlets Hypebeast and Sneaker News, the pair will be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers in 2023 at a retail price of $130.

Nike Air Max 90 "Black Chlorophyll" sneakers will be released under the silhouette's 33rd anniversary celebrations

The upcoming Nike Air Max 90 "Black Chlorophyll" sneakers, which will be released under the silhouette's 33rd-anniversary celebrations (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Air Max 90, originally dubbed the Air Max 3, is one of the best sneakers from the Air Max lineage. The shoe also became the swoosh label's biggest non-Jordan commercial success. The silhouette was released in 1990 and has been in business for more than 30 years.

In terms of design, the Air Max 90 features a slightly more exaggerated Air Unit and height compared to the Air Max 1 silhouette. The sneaker model has become a chameleon of sorts and has been redesigned in multiple materials, frames, and colorways. The official swoosh label's site introduces the Air Max lineage and its technologies,

“Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. In 1987, the Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it. Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking color combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.”

Nike Sportswear is set to release a new “Black Chlorophyll” colorway of the Air Max 90 for early 2023.



Nike Air Max 90 “Black Chlorophyll”

Color: Black/Black-Chlorophyll

Style Code: DQ4071-005

Release Date:2023

Following the release of a slew of summer-themed colorways over the Nike Air Max 90, the swoosh label has now released a black-clad silhouette suitable for the winter. The silhouette comes clad in a nearly all-black colorway, which was released back in July 2022.

The silhouette is constructed out of a tight-knit mesh base, which extends from the tongue and the sockliners. The silhouette is mostly designed in a monochromatic makeover, with the black hue accentuated on the laces, suede overlays, and the ridged quarter panels.

The upper is constructed out of a mix of materials, including suede, leather, and mesh.

The suede material is added over the swoosh logo on both the lateral and medial sides and the lateral panels. The tongue of the shoe is made out of mesh. The otherwise all-black silhouette is disturbed by a few hints of chlorophyll green accentuated over the silhouette's various brandings.

The Nike logo on the tongue, the "Air Max" branding on the lateral upper, and the "Air Max" branding on the heel tabs are all detailed in the chlorophyll green hue. The chlorophyll green breaks the monotony of the otherwise murky aesthetic. The look of the air-infused silhouette was finished off with black midsoles and a faded green-hued translucent cushioning system and outsoles.

The Air Max 90 "Black Chlorophyll" shoes are rumored to be released in 2023 via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers at a retail price of $130. This information is tentative and subject to change.

