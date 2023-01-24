Nike Air Force 1 Low “Blue Patent” shoes: Where to buy and more details explored

Nike recently commemorated the 40th anniversary of one of its footwear designs by giving the iconic Air Force 1 model a spectacular 2022. The label produced numerous makeovers, including joint beauty treatments, GRs, and PEs. The collaborations, in particular, greatly heightened the 40th milestone of the sneaker type.

After launching multiple makeovers by joining hands with brands like Louis Vuitton, Premium Goods, Off-White, the label is now carrying on the tradition by announcing fresh makeovers every week in 2023. "Blue Patent" is the newest makeover that the swoosh label has exhibited.

In the next few weeks of 2023, the updated Air Force 1 Low "Blue Patent" version is scheduled to go on sale. Although these sneakers will be sold online, at Nike stores, and on a select of its affiliated retail websites, the majority of their information is presently being withheld from the public. Interested shoppers will have to stick around for pricing details as well.

Nike Air Force 1 Low will arrive in “Blue Patent” makeup with pure white accents throughout

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Air Force 1 Low Blue Patent sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

In 1982, Nike unveiled its renowned Air Force 1 sneaker style with a basketball design. Over the past four decades, the swoosh brand has transformed the Bruce Kilgore-designed footwear several times. Since its debut, the style has become a popular choice among sneakerheads and creative members. Introducing the Air Force 1 shoe style, the swoosh brand writes on its official web page:

"Introduced in 1982, the Air Force 1 redefined basketball footwear from the hardwood to the blacktop. It was the first basketball sneaker to house Nike Air, but its innovative nature has since taken a backseat to its status as a street icon.”

The sportswear brand further illustrates the sneaker model's supremacy in the streetwear industry, stating:

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 became an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

小言 @ko_go_to BLUE PATENT COVERS THIS NIKE AIR FORCE 1 LOW＞＞



Going with a more of a winter vibe, Nike Sportswear reveals their latest “Blue Patent” Air Force 1.



Nike Air Force 1 Low “Blue Patent”

Style Code: FJ4801-400

Release Date: 2023

Price: TBA BLUE PATENT COVERS THIS NIKE AIR FORCE 1 LOW＞＞Going with a more of a winter vibe, Nike Sportswear reveals their latest “Blue Patent” Air Force 1.Nike Air Force 1 Low “Blue Patent”Style Code: FJ4801-400Release Date: 2023Price: TBA https://t.co/7OFFivkTF0

The white tumbled leather sole of this Nike Air Force 1 Low is complemented by "Blue Patent" embellishments. Additional features include a rubber outer sole unit sitting atop a white AF1 midsole. Apart from this, the lateral side walls of the uppers are complemented with sizeable light blue swooshes.

The upper design is completed with meshed white tongue flaps that are adorned with Nike Air swoosh branding tags of soft blue tones. Furthermore, the inner linings of these shoes are also accomplished with similar mesh fabrics but in "Patent Blue" hues. These dark blue linings are coupled with insoles of softer tones, which are complete with a print of typical branding accents.

For the rear sides, the heel counters are covered in eponymous "Blue Patent" leather overlays. Here, the heel tabs are debossed with characteristic Nike Air branding in bold black accents. Lastly, the crisp white lace sets are the final touches of the shoe.

This "Blue Patent" hue will be made available later this year, so keep an eye out for it. For prompt notifications on the release information as well as other details, curious buyers and sellers can register on the brand's webpage or SNRKS app.

Poll : 0 votes