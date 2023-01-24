Nike Air Jordan 1 Low “Flight Club” shoes: Where to buy and more details

Nike’s primary sub-label, Jordan Brand, is well-liked and respected within the sneaker community. In 2023, as the Air Jordan 1 celebrates its 40th anniversary, the original silhouette will be highlighted.

The most recent modification to the design is the "Flight Club" spinoff on the mid-top Air Jordan 1. Sometime in 2023, men's sizes of the subtly yet elegantly painted silhouette will be available.

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Low “Flight Club” variant is all set to make its entry into stores in the next few weeks. Although the drop dates have not yet been unveiled by the shoe manufacturer, these footwear pieces will be delivered by Nike, its SNKRS app, and a few other select retail outlets.

Nike Air Jordan 1 Low shoes will arrive in “Flight Club” makeup with suede overlays

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Air Jordan 1 Low Flight Club shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Beaverton company is setting the fading colorful backdrop across His Airness' portfolio of first models, with the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG expected to recall the sun-shaded colors from Jordan's famed "Jumpman" photo session in March.

Michael Jordan's lifetime partnership with Nike, which started in 1984, had a great influence on both the basketball and footwear businesses.

As the famous Air Jordan 1 shoe design enters its 40th anniversary, trendy geeks are growing eager to see their favorite classic arrivals. Nike and other dependable Swoosh insiders took advantage of the opening and published a sneak peek at the company's 2023 assortment.

The Air Jordan 1 Low is bringing an even more understated touch to the tonal celebration, synchronizing a quiet homage all along the model's mid-top design.

In addition to the label's much-anticipated Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Olive" colorway, the sneaker world has so far seen noteworthy inline offerings, including “Year of the Rabbit,” WMNS "UNC to Chicago," and "Black Toe." Unlike the aforementioned hues, which mainly use an earthen color palette, the brand took a delicate and understated approach with its most recent offering.

Take a closer look at the heel counter (Image via Nike)

The following history of the well-known Air Jordan 1 is given on the Swoosh site for the Jordan Brand:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential.”

It further reads,

“Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

The low-top effort saturates its forefoot with a clad gray overlay, whereas the jet-black hues claim tongue fabrication and laces, as well as a sock liner. The latter effort treats its faded suede overlays in orange and yellow hues.

The stated brightly-tuned casts, which are centered along the back half of the shoe, spread a peach hue around the ankle collar as well as a light yellow highlight around the heel counter and its sewn red winged logo.

Get ready for the upcoming 2023 release of the Air Jordan 1 Low "Flight Club" variation. One can sign up on Swoosh's e-commerce site as well as download the Nike SNKRS app to acquire the latest information on these new sneakers.

