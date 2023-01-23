Nike Air Adjust Force "Black Multi-Color" shoe: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

The new Nike Air Adjust Force shoes from Nike, an athletic gear business based in Oregon, are about to go on sale. The silhouette will be dressed in a "Black Multi-color" paint scheme for the next rollout.

The Nike Air Adjust Force's anticipated "Black Multi-color" version is scheduled to release in the coming summer 2023 weeks. These women's sneakers can be ordered for $170 if sneakerheads want to add a pair to their collection. The footwear will be sold online, at Nike stores, via the SNKRS app, and in a few exclusive retail locations.

Nike Air Adjust Force "Black Multi-Color" colorway will be offered in women’s exclusive sizes

Take a closer look at the upcoming Air Adjust Force shoes (Image via Nike)

The sneaker sector's hottest trend right now is vintage design, as companies from all kinds of backgrounds have taken the initiative to resurrect their classic styles for the current generation of footwear. Even though many of Nike's most well-known models seem to be retro versions, many other sneakers from the same era didn't receive the relatively similar attention and eventually came back every few years.

By the start of the twentieth century, the majority of the finest NBA players were donning the Nike Air Adjust Force that was originally developed in 1996 as a basketball boot. However, for the past 20 years, it has largely been away from the shoe market, making it a sort of "unicorn shoe" in the sneaker business.

Here's a detailed look at the arriving sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike Air Adjust Force had been retired for nearly 20 years ago before making a comeback in 2022 thanks to Yoon Ahn's AMBUSH. Like many other collaborations-reviving-sneakers, GR hues of the silhouette will soon be available. We also get a "Black Multi-Color" Nike Air Adjust Force from The Swoosh in addition to the "White Metallic Silver" version.

The entire shoe is wrapped up in a Black/Multi-Color-Sanddrift-Vivid Purple color palette. The massive, multi-paneled shoe, which exudes 90s vibes owing to its structure, features mostly black tones for much of its tumbled leather top with accenting touches of galaxy-esque gradients all over.

The forefoot strap confinement system, which also features a cutaway Swoosh element in the same tone along the midfoot, is likewise covered in such blueish-purple tones. More Nike markings in the same color scheme are located on top of the tongue flap, whereas the collar area as well as sockliner maintain a low profile with their black finishes.

Take a closer look at the adjustable strap of the sneakers (Image via Nike)

A noticeable Air unit can be seen in the heel of the foam midsole, which is sanddrift in color. The rubber outer sole unit, finished in a tri-tone purple, black, and sanddrift shade, wraps up the overall look.

Nike describes the shoe's sole unit as being comfy and being driven by the hoops culture, as:

“Originally designed for performance hoops, Air cushioning in the heel delivers all-star comfort.”

Be on the hunt for the fresh Nike Air Adjust Force "Black Multi-color" shoes when they arrive in the coming months of 2023. To stay informed about the release date of the aforementioned sneakers, one can sign up on the Swoosh label's official website or use the company's SNKRS app.

