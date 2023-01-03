Nike Air Adjust Force "White Metallic Silver" shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored

Oregon-based athletic wear company Nike is gearing up for the release of its fresh Air Adjust Force shoes. For the new drop, the silhouette will be wrapped up in a “White Metallic Silver” color palette.

The upcoming "White Metallic Silver" colorway of the Nike Air Adjust Force is all set to make its debut in the next few weeks of summer 2023. If sneakerheads wish to add a pair of these women’s sneakers to their wardrobe, then they can surely do so for a payment of $170. The kicks will be released online and on the offline stores of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few select retail shops.

The Nike Air Adjust Force shoe is dressed in "White Metallic Silver" ensemble with black accents all over

Here's a detailed look at the side profile of the upcoming Nike Air Adjust Force shoes (Image via Nike)

The Nike Air Adjust Force, which was initially created in 1996 as a basketball shoe, was worn by the majority of the top NBA players by the turn of the 20th century. However, throughout the past two decades, it has been pretty much absent from the shoe industry, making it somewhat of a "unicorn shoe" within the footwear world.

Since 2022, Nike has brought its underrepresented silhouette back to work with some general releases and collaborative lineups. Yoon Ahn combed into the Oregon-based company's archives last year to resurrect one of the most recognizable basketball sneakers from the '90s. The AMBUSH x Nike Air Adjust Force incorporated all of the distinctive features of the legendary footwear with some modern tweaks, even though it wasn't a one-on-one re-release of the vintage model.

Moreover, Nike will be working on its own version with the Air Adjust Force "White Metallic Silver" after the rollout of the "Light Madder Root" and "University Blue" earlier this season.

Take a closer look at the sole unit of the arriving sneakers (Image via Nike)

The entire shoe is wrapped up in a White/Metallic Silver-Black-Clear color scheme. A crisp, monochromatic appearance is provided by the comprehensive white construction, which is accentuated with the black tongue flap and lacing mechanism. As outlined by the Swoosh label, the upper part of the silhouette is described as "luxurious" and "durable":

“Soft nubuck leather upper adds a luxurious feel while keeping it durable.”

At the bottom, the chunky Air midsole is surrounded by an icy blue rubber outer sole unit that draws attention everywhere one goes. The chunky Air midsole has been encased in a sparkly metallic silver scheme that is sure to divert attention from one's competition on the court and in life.

Inspired by the hoops culture, the sole units of the shoe are described as comfortable by Nike:

“Originally designed for performance hoops, Air cushioning in the heel delivers all-star comfort.”

Of course, no discussion of the Air Adjust Force would be complete without mentioning the Fitwrap strap, which completes the design by having a mirror-like finish.

Look out for the upcoming Spring 2023 release of the new Nike Air Adjust Force "White Metallic Silver" sneakers. One can register on the Swoosh label's official webpage or use the brand's SNKRS app to stay up to date on the release date and price information of the aforementioned shoes.

