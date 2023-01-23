Nike Air Force 1 Low “Velcro Multi-Color” shoes: Where to buy and more details explored 

In 2022, the Oregon-based athletic wear giant celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Nike Air Force 1. The most recent version of the Air Force 1 is the "Velcro Multi-color," which has been introduced in 2023. The swoosh company continues to keep up with current trends by issuing newer variants of the model.

In the coming weeks, the brand-new Nike Air Force 1 Low "Chrome Swoosh" version will premiere. These pairings are readily available to consumers through Nike, the SNKRS app, other websites, and physical retail locations.

This low-top footwear will reportedly be available in men's sizes, as per early sources. Keep a look out for the shoe's official release dates and cost information.

Nike Air Force 1 Low will arrive in Multi-Color overlays with velcro customization options

Take a closer look at the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low multicolored sneakers (Image via Nike)

Nike has always made the modest AF1 available in a range of colorways, motifs, and material compositions, which has greatly contributed to the silhouette's appeal.

The most recent version of the silhouette tends to add far more customization options with significant sections of the shoes being encased in Velcro. In the past, The Swoosh has provided us with pens to create our own distinctive Air Force 1 Low.

In addition to a number of noteworthy collaborations with big names like Billie Eilish, Premium Goods, and JJJound, Swoosh recently unveiled a range of Air Force 1 variations, including "Four Horsemen," "Chrome Swoosh," "Atlanta," and "Valentine's Day." Nike will soon release a whimsical Air Force 1 shoe that can be customized with bright velcro components for the top.

The Swoosh brand offers the following account of the inspiration behind, and advancement of, the Air Force 1 on their webpage, stating:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond."

Here's a detailed view at the outsoles of the sneakers (Image via Nike)

It further continues:

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

Although the top now has many colors, the mudguard as well as heel still have leather panels that can be seen through the brown Velcro toppings. The toe box and quarter panel are dominated by brilliant yellow and red, whereas the tongue features a Laney-Esque color scheme of blue and yellow owing to the Nike branding tag atop.

The tongue flap as well as brown eyestays contrast with crisp white laces, and the final pops of color are a teal Velcro-encrusted Swoosh and a blue leather heel tab. The bulky white Nike Air Force 1 midsole plus outer sole unit completes the design.

The revamped Nike Air Force 1 Low "Velcro Multi-color" footwear is anticipated to be released in the spring of 2023. Patrons of the Swoosh company can create an account on the SNKRS app as well as the Swoosh website, along with other new customers, to learn more about the exact release dates for the offbeat sneakers.

