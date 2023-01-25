Nike Air Force 1 Low Split "Light Photo Blue Deep Royal Blue" shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

The Oregon-based shoe company is ready with yet another Nike Air Force 1 Low iteration for its Split sneaker collection.

The release date for the brand-new Air Force 1 Low Split "Light Photo Blue Deep Royal Blue" isn't yet known. However, it is anticipated that it will be made available to the general public among other Split collection shoe styles in the fall of 2023.

For $130 a pair, these sneakers appear to be available to Nike fans and other sneakerheads. Nike, the SNRKS app, and other partner merchants will ship this footwear to customers.

Nike Air Force 1 Low Split "Light Photo Blue Deep Royal Blue" will be offered, highlighted with white accents

Take a closer look at the upcoming AF1 low shoes (Image via Nike)

Bruce Kilgore, a seasoned designer for the swoosh brand, first introduced the Air Force 1 design in 1982. It has gone through various redesigns and color schemes. Several noteworthy GRs and associations have embraced the sneaker model, particularly in the preceding year.

The sneaker brand lavishly commemorated its 40th year of existence by working with Louis Vuitton, Premium Goods, Billie Eilish, and other creators. Due to the silhouette's renowned crisp and clean features, the shoe has developed into a key wardrobe staple for fans of streetwear.

Fullress @fullress



ナイキ エア フォース 1 ロー “UNC/スプリット” (NIKE AIR FORCE 1 LOW “UNC Split”) [DZ2522-100]



fullress.com/nike-air-force… 2023年 秋 発売予定！ナイキ エア フォース 1 ロー “UNC/スプリット” (NIKE AIR FORCE 1 LOW “UNC Split”) [DZ2522-100] 2023年 秋 発売予定！ナイキ エア フォース 1 ロー “UNC/スプリット” (NIKE AIR FORCE 1 LOW “UNC Split”) [DZ2522-100]fullress.com/nike-air-force… https://t.co/Priztmhqd8

On the swoosh brand's online webpage, the hoops and lifestyle wear product is characterized as:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond."

The description continues as:

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

We can't keep up with how quickly the eagerly awaited "Split" collection is broadening. Most recently, an early glimpse at the Nike Air Force 1 Low Split "Light Photo Blue Deep Royal Blue" emerged online after looking at the Air Force 1 Mid and Dunk High only a few weeks ago.

A closer look at the uppers of the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 shoes (Image via Nike)

The Nike Air Force 1 debut with an all-leather composition that feels and appears extremely pleasant on top of a clean white foundation. Swoosh on the sides seems to have a split design with a dark royal blue tone, while the toe box, lacing system, and back are all coated in light photo blue toppings.

In keeping with this concept, the iconic Nike emblem is divided into two portions on the insole, tongue tag, heel badge, and below rubber outer sole unit.

Keep a look out for the next Nike Air Force 1 colorway in "Light Photo Blue Deep Royal Blue" later this year. Curious consumers and sellers can consider signing up on the label's website or on the SNRKS app to receive timely notifications about the launch details and other facts.

Poll : 0 votes