Nike Dunk High "Split" shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored

Nike, the Beaverton-based athleisure brand, is constantly releasing new colors and patterns for its recognizable models, especially Dunk High. A brand-new variation of its silhouette that would be the newest addition to the "Split" collection was recently teased. This colorway will be composed of a gray and blue gradient.

In the coming weeks, the Dunk High sneaker will debut in its anticipated "Split" hue. These shoes will be offered online and on the physical sites of Nike's SNKRS app as well as a few other affiliated retail locations. However, the Swoosh label hasn't yet revealed their release date.

These sneakers will be dropped in grade school sizes, and interested customers can purchase them for a payment of $105 USD.

Nike Dunk High will arrive in “Split” makeup with gray and blue overlays

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Dunk High Split shoes (Image via Nike)

When one becomes certain that they have seen every conceivable permutation of a Dunk sneaker, the shoe manufacturer decided to unveil the Dunk High Split "Summit White Baltic Blue Deep Royal Blue." Fans have never seen this before in one of the newest colorways of the widely popular high-top basketball sneakers from the American sportswear brand.

If sneakerheads want a pair of shoes that will draw attention everywhere they go, then they may simply be seeing it right here. Moreover, the kicks are rumored to be a part of a much more extensive collection.

The following is how the swoosh label explains the origins and evolution of their iconic Dunk silhouette:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colourways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Take a closer look at the outsoles of the arriving sneakers (Image via Sole Retriever)

This Dunk High is constructed entirely of leather and has light silver paneling all around it. The sneakers have a clean summit white framework. At the moment, it bears a strong resemblance to "Vast Gray" from 2021, but that's the only similarity there is.

A swoosh with "Baltic Blue" hue as well as deep royal blue colors shoots through the medial and lateral sides, and this dramatic concept continues to the rubber outer sole unit underneath the foot.

However, that's not all, the "Nike" emblem surrounding the heel, as well as insole, also features a contrasted design, rotating between the Beaverton-based company's modern font. Besides that, the lettering is also the one the brand utilized in the '70s, fusing the old and the new.

Watch for the upcoming Dunk High "Split" release later this year. Dunkheads, as well as other potential buyers, can easily register on the swoosh label's main website to receive updates on this colorway.

Along with the preceding sneakers, the company is preparing to release the "Lunar New Year" version of its Dunk High shoes this year. These shoes will be sold for $135 a pair, though the exact launch dates are being kept as a surprise. After they are released, fans can purchase them through Nike's physical and online stores.

