Ja Morant x Nike Ja 1 “Phantom” shoes: Where to buy, price, release date, and more details explored 

Ja Morant's first signature silhouette, the Nike Ja 1, was released by the Swoosh brand Nike as a major surprise to all his followers. Fans of Nike and Ja Morant alike received the shoe, which made its debut during the 2022 holiday season, as nothing less than a Christmas surprise. The company has already unveiled the first hue of the silhouette and is now making plans for the upcoming "Phantom" variation.

On April 27, 2023, the Nike Ja 1 "Phantom" will go on sale at Nike and a few other online and offline partnering retailers. The men's sizing item retail cost is $110 for each pair.

Ja Morant x Nike Ja 1 signature shoe will arrive in “Phantom” makeup with Laser Orange and Action Green accents throughout

Take a closer look at the rear heel counters of the upcoming sneakers (Image via Instagram/@masterchefian)

Ja Morant's amazing play on NBA courts recently culminated in feature video after highlight reel, with his most recent viral footage perhaps being the dunk of the year for the game. It's the Ja 1s he writes in one of his tweets. "It's the shoes" refers to the well-known tagline used to advertise the Air Jordan range.

On its official website, the Swoosh brand touted its partnership with the budding athlete as,

“Morant is Nike Basketball’s first Gen Z signature athlete. His bold, fearless style of play represents the evolution of the game and ignites a spark in modern basketball culture. Morant sets an example for Gen Z athletes everywhere as a leader who creates the future of the sport through his creativity, authenticity and style.”

Ja's Nike Ja 1 will be available in various color combinations in the coming months, so those who want to (maybe) replicate his on-court movements are in good fortune. After receiving initial glances at the "Day 1" and "Chimney" colorblockings, we now get a close-up look at the Nike Ja 1 "Phantom," the second launch colorway.

The sneakers are wrapped in a Phantom/Action Green-Action Grape-White-Laser Orange-University Blue color palette. The model, primarily covered in the tannish-white color referred to as "Phantom," combines leather, mesh, and rip-stop nylon. It produces an intense performance basketball shoe with player-inspired embellishments visible at the heel counter.

The tongue flap receives a split design with laser orange touches at the top, and a black "JA" emblem pressed in the middle, while the front part of the shoe—including the toe box, mudguard, and eyestays—is covered in a tonal phantom tone.

Here's a detailed view of the customized insoles (Image via Instagram/@masterchefian)

Nike’s newsroom further highlights the inspiration of Ja Morant’s customized logo as,

“Morant’s signature logo is inspired by his dynamic precision and determined approach to the game. The logo features a stylized “JA” sitting above a chevron, which represents both a directional nod to the verticality, speed and sharpness of Morant’s game, and his ability to rise above all obstacles.”

Phantom hits the mesh along the quarter panel, with the lace set more frequently, revealing a purple foundation layer underneath. The Nike Swoosh is action green, accentuating both of these hues, while the heel's sockliner and the bottom half are university blue.

A purple hue drapes the leather on the top of the heel tab, and a slew of questions regarding Ja is written in a bright finish. The insole completes at the top, which features the same question pattern. The white Zoom Air-cushioned midsole and the laser-orange rubber outer sole unit complete the look.

Stay tuned to the Swoosh’s official web page for further updates on the new Nike Ja 1 colorway.

Poll : 0 votes