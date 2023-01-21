Jayson Tatum x Jordan Tatum 1 Zoo shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored

Celtics forward and the swoosh label’s longtime collaborator Jayson Tatum is finally ready for the launch of his Jordan Tatum 1 silhouette. The highly anticipated model will be the player's first signature shoe made in collaboration with Jordan Brand. The new colorway is dubbed “Zoo,” which will be dropped in the coming months.

As per early reports by sneaker industry insiders, the all new Jordan Tatum 1 Zoo is scheduled to hit the sneaker world on April 7, 2023. These highly anticipated shoes will be offered in multiple sizing options, including adults, grade school, preschool, and infant/toddler sizes.

While the first two will be offered with a fixed price label of $120 and $90, the other two will be priced at $75 and $55, respectively. Sneaker enthusiasts will be able to buy these shoes on Nike's online and offline outlets, its SNKRS app, and a couple of select retail chains.

Jayson Tatum’s Jordan Tatum 1 "Zoo" shoes will arrive in black and red hues

Take a closer look at the upcoming Jordan Tatum 1 Zoo shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

With only 30 players across the whole 450+ member league getting a signature silhouette, the NBA has a small pool of talent that has saved this highlight play for the best athletes only. The king of Jordan PEs, Jayson Tatum, is scheduled to receive his first trademark silhouette with Jordan Brand this year. The early pictures of which were shared by trusted Jordan Brand insiders @kicksvision and @consistentkixzllc on their social media pages.

The footwear comes in the Black/Metallic Gold-University Red-Beach color scheme and borrows some DNA from CP3's signature section with JB. It makes use of an engineered mesh upper in all-black that features intricate graphics reminiscent of the "Laser" Jordan releases. As the acid-washed red appearance returns to the heel counter, the black and red color scheme is broken up by a Jumpman emblem in gold.

In these initial images, Jayson Tatum's emblem is hardly seen, but upon close inspection, one can see the letter "T" stitched on top of the black tongue flaps in a light tan color. The shoe's technology is still a secret. However, customers can anticipate one of Jordan Brand's most cutting-edge cushioning innovations, such as Formula 23, to be integrated into the TPU and foam sole unit.

When the allegedly leaked Jordan Tatum 1 image surfaced, the basketball player acknowledged that it was "not the real image" and "not necessarily precisely how they look" in a post-game interview. The leaked image was then considered to be a prototype of the collab's signature silhouette.

Here's a detailed look at the heels and insoles of the upcoming Jayson Tatum's signature shoe (Image via Sportskeeda)

Following this, the real images were shared by the aforementioned sneaker pages that surely thrilled both Tatum fans and Jordan Brand enthusiasts.

Keep an eye out for the upcoming Jayson Tatum x Jordan Tatum 1 "Zoo" sneakers that are scheduled for April this year. To learn more about the release dates of these fashionable sneakers, Nike fans and customers can register on the SNKRS app or the swoosh label's webpage.

