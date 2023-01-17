Nike’s Air Jordan 13 "Wheat" shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored

Nike's new Air Jordan 13 shoe will feature in the brand's sneaker lineup this year. There will be leather and suede components in this brand-new colorway, dubbed "Wheat."

By the end of 2023, consumers will be able to purchase the new Air Jordan 13 "Wheat" sneakers. As of now, early reports suggest that these sneakers will be dropped sometime during fall.

The Nike online and in-store platforms, its SNKRS app, as well as a few exclusive Jordan Brand retailers will all be selling this coveted "Wheat" hue. Men's sizes will be available at a retail price of $200 USD.

Nike’s Air Jordan 13 will arrive in "Wheat" makeup with white accents all over

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Air Jordan 13 Wheat shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Air Jordan 13 "Wheat" is scheduled to be released for the first time since 2004 as part of Jordan Brand's Holiday 2023 assortment. This incredibly uncommon colorway was only produced once, roughly two decades back, resulting in the first-ever Air Jordan 13 Retro. As such, this shoe stands out from other Retros released in previous years.

The famous silhouette was created by Tinker Hatfield and featured an ankle hologram that was modeled on a panther's eyes. The design of a panther's paw served as the idea for the trademark midsole unit.

It stands to reason for Jordan Brand to interpolate their own version of streetwear's must-have sneakers from 2004, when the Timbs were at the height of their popularity.

The origin of Jordan Brand's thirteenth distinctive silhouette is highlighted on their official website:

“Michael Jordan's creative dexterity and stealth put his opponents on edge and threw them off balance, earning him the infamous nickname "Black Cat". Throughout the 1997-98 season Jordan consistently outmaneuvered his rivals with a remarkable deftness all his own.”

It further highlights the advanced features that arrived with this sneaker:

“Appropriately inspired by a panther's predatory nature, Tinker harnessed its tenacity to create the Air Jordan XIII. The shoe featured an unconventional holographic eye and an outsole resembling a panther paw. The AJ XIlI also featured innovations like a carbon fiber plate and Zoom Air, to give players the agility of a cat.”

Take a closer look at the suede panels and heel counters of the arriving sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The new offering, as seen in these initial looks, reflects its nearly two-decade-old colorway with tumbled leather uppers, a clean white ensemble, and thick nubuck reinforcements that are dyed in the shade associated with workwear.

Signature holographic pucks are attached to the heel counters, marking a sharp contrast to the model's forerunner's clothed tan effort from 2017. It also has "Wheat"-treated marking along the tongue's Jumpman emblem, offering more tried-and-true characteristics.

Watch for the release of the subsequent Air Jordan 13 "Wheat" shoes in the fall of 2023. For timely alerts on the aforementioned rollout, players' ardent supporters as well as other prospective customers may easily join up on the Swoosh label's official e-commerce website or install the Nike SNKRS app.

