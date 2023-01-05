Air Jordan 13 “Playoffs” shoes: Where to buy, price, release date, and more details explored 

The Air Jordan 13 has played a significant role in the growing fandom of the Jordan Brand ever since its release in late 1997. The model is ready, as in previous seasons, to spice up Jordan enthusiasts' sneaker collections with the newest Playoff hue.

After a year of waiting, these sneakers—which have been under development since 2022—will finally be available in stores in February of this year.

The Air Jordan 13 “Playoffs” edition is slated to hit the sneaker market on February 18, 2023, as reported by multiple sneaker media outlets. These shoes will be dropped in full family size run. While the adults and grade school pairs will be purchasable for $210 and $150, the pre-school and toddler/infant variants will be accessible for $90 and $75 for each pair, respectively.

Fans will have to wait till the Swoosh-owned brand confirms the official release date. Along with the Jordan Brand retail partners connected to the brand, the pairs will be available via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike’s Air Jordan 13 “Playoffs” colorway will celebrate 25th anniversary of the classic signature shoe

Here's a detailed look at the classic Air Jordan 13 Playoff sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Air Jordan 13 "Playoffs" will return to stores for the forthcoming NBA All-Star Weekend, marking the first time the colorway has been released in retro versions since 2011.

Jordan Brand’s official web page underlines the backstory of the thirteenth signature silhouette as,

“Michael Jordan's creative dexterity and stealth put his opponents on edge and threw them off balance, earning him the infamous nickname "Black Cat". Throughout the 1997-98 season Jordan consistently outmaneuvered his rivals with a remarkable deftness all his own.”

It further highlights the advanced features that arrived with this shoe,

“Appropriately inspired by a panther's predatory nature, Tinker harnessed its tenacity to create the Air Jordan XIII. The shoe featured an unconventional holographic eye and an outsole resembling a panther paw. The AJ XIlI also featured innovations like a carbon fiber plate and Zoom Air, to give players the agility of a cat.”

MJ wore the Playoff colorway in the NBA All-Star game of 1998 (Image via Sole Retriever)

The first standalone image of the revamped version of the Air Jordan 13 "Playoffs," which celebrates its 25th anniversary, surfaced after it was formally announced as part of the Air Jordan Spring 2023 retro series and in advance of its anticipated February launch.

Its leather-and-suede composition, cat's-eye heel counters, outer sole unit detailing, strong tongue flap branding, and well-known silver box are all displayed in images from the trusted Nike and Jordan new source, @Zsneakerheadz.

The time-honored classic made its court debut during the 1998 All-Star Game and remained a mainstay of the six-time champion's rotation throughout that year's postseason play.

Cracked, grooved leathers cover the whole forefoot as well as the side panel, while nubuck is used for the heel units and tongue flaps. Rare yellow hues encircle the Jumpman logo and claim extra lower tongue marks, while reds take pleasure in their usual position at the top of the Jumpman logo and step on the ground.

The midsole ends with a tried-and-true dominant white finish, while the heel also features a reappearance of its matching holographic insignia.

Keep an eye out for the next Air Jordan 13 “Playoffs” shoes that will be a component of the Jordan Brand Retro Collection. The players diehards as well as other curious buyers can easily sign up on the Swoosh’s official e-commerce website or download the Nike’s SNKRS app for quick updates on the aforementioned launch.

