5 best LEGO x Adidas sneaker collabs of all time

LEGO is a brand of plastic building toys created by The Lego Group, a privately owned business with headquarters in Billund, Denmark. The company's signature product, Lego, is made up of plastic stacking bricks in a variety of colors that come with multiple gears, minifigure characters, and other pieces.

Ever since its inception in 1949, the brand has grown into a popular choice, particularly among kids, across the globe. Owing to its immense popularity, the brand has partnered with various popular brands fromdiverse markets.

Speaking of sneakers, the brand has often joined forces with Adidas to reinterpret its various timeless silhouettes, including Stan Smith, Superstar, and more.

If you’re a LEGO fan or wish to own a quirky pair of game-inspired sneakers, then continue reading, as we have listed five best sneakers co-designed by the game franchise and Adidas.

Stan Smith and four other collaborative sneaker launches by LEGO x Adidas

1) LEGO x Adidas ZX 8000

The joint ZX 8000 shoes debuted on September 25, 2020 at a price tag of $130 USD. They were distributed by the shoe manufacturer’s online stores and its select retailers.

This sneaker design definitely incorporates components from both businesses in a way that none are overpowered. There are the Adidas gradients, but they are also related to game-inspired hues. The game's classic logo was placed on the tongue tag.

The connected block feature is incorporated into the shoe's details with grooves and ridges, and the shoe's design has a distinct Adidas esthetic from the 1990s. It's interesting to see a shoe with a vivid red sole that isn't a Louboutin.

2) Women’s Adidas Stan Smith x LEGO shoes

Creators have been constructing new worlds out of vibrant plastic bricks for as long as they have been donning Adidas Stan Smith shoes. So slip on these shoes and let each step inspire new ideas.

The clean, stylish design of the plastic brick lace jewels, which resemble miniature sunflowers, keeps your outfit looking carefree and unpretentiously cool.

These women’s exclusive footwear designs are currently available for purchase from the shoe company's e-commerce stores, alongside a few more affiliated retail shops. They retail at $100 USD per pair.

3) Adidas Racer TR21 x LEGO shoes

These pairs are easily accessible from the online stores of the shoe company for the payment of $85 USD a pair. These sneakers can be bought in two colorways, black and blue.

These Adidas sneakers change the traditional 3-Stripes into a sporty splash using plastic blocks. Every step is enhanced by the Cloudfoam Super midsole's exceptional padding. On rocky terrain, a rubber outer sole unit boosts gripping.

4) Adidas Originals Superstar x LEGO

The classic Black/White variant of the collaborative Superstar shoes was dropped on July 30, 2021. With a retail price label of $140 USD a pair, these highly coveted sneakers were sold at the online and offline locations of the shoe label.

The collab transforms the traditional Superstar with its instantly recognizable styling, fusing together two legendary styles. Featuring a specially constructed shell toe, serrated 3-Stripes, and heels that are meticulously made to look like a black-and-white plastic brick, exclusive to Adidas stores and online.

5) Adidas UltraBOOST 4.0 x LEGO

These partnership UltraBOOST 4.0 sneakers were dropped on May 3, 2021. With a retail price label of $200 USD per pair, these shoes were sold by the stores of the shoe company and partnering vendors.

The subtle color scheme is indulged in by the BOOST-cushioned design. The majority of the mesh and textile outer, as well as the distinctive midsole foam, are covered in "Footwear White."

The toe box has elevated decoration that makes it appear as though game bricks can be added to it, while partial structure on the tongue and heel maintains the materials and design elements from the original UltraBOOST shoe.

While the three-stripes accent provides space for the Danish company's trademark blocks to animate its otherwise transparent composition, profile cages revel in a clear configuration. The block-like box contains additional laces and sock liners in addition to LEGO plates.

These were only five of the many collab shoes that rocked the footwear world over the years. Interested readers can easily check out the aforementioned variants on the stores of the sneaker label, alongside its select sellers. For more anticipated collab launches, sign up on the shoe label’s official web page to receive instant updates on future releases.

