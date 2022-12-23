5 Adidas sneakers releasing in January 2023

Adolf "Adi" Dassler started the German athletic business Adidas in 1949. The major sportswear brand houses several products, including football shirts and vintage racing apparel.

The brand has excelled in the fashion industry over the past 70 years. The success of the international sportswear and footwear brand can be linked to its ongoing efforts to advance technology and introduce a variety of new styles each day.

By producing new color blocking, models, and GRs, the label consistently adds to the sneaker business and ensures that there is always something sneakerheads can look forward to.

As we head towards the new year, the label has made huge plans to kickstart 2023.

Forum Mid and four other Adidas releases of January 2023, you can look out for

1) Women's Forum Low "Off-White"

Take a closer look at the arriving Forum shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The "Off-White" iteration of the women's exclusive Forum Low silhouette is set to debut on January 1, 2023, at 8.00 am GMT. These low-tops will be offered at a price tag of $110 for each pair.

The Adidas Forum sneakers have earned a reputation for ruling both the hardwood and the stage, and for a good reason. Designers updated this model with some contemporary additions. A sophisticated yet expressive interpretation of the Forum is made possible by superior materials and dramatic color blocking.

2) Forum Mid Shoes "Core Black"

Here's a detailed look at the Forum Core Black sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The "Core Black" colorway of the iconic Forum Mid sneakers will be available from Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 8.00 am GMT. Interested readers can find them on the online websites of Adidas and its affiliated sellers with a retail price label of $120.

The description of these upcoming shoes on the brand's official web page says,

“Tried and true. These classic basketball shoes from the '80s continue to step up their game. Premium touches like a suede and leather upper bring a modern feel while the X overlay and rubber cupsole keep them grounded in authentic adidas DNA.”

These sneakers will be dressed in a classic Black and White color scheme. Although the uppers are predominantly black, the off-white accents are scattered across the top, mainly used for brand markings.

3) Women's Nizza Platform Shoes

Take a closer look at the Nizza women's special shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The women's special Nizza Platform shoes will be available from January 1, 2023. With a price tag of $85 for each pair, these chunky sole sneakers will be sold via the company's online locations and some selected retail chains.

The complete Nizza shoe is covered in a Cloud White/Better Scarlet/Core Black color palette. The Cloud White foundation is embellished with classic stripes in scarlet red.

The vulcanized rubber outer sole unit takes inspiration from the world of skateboarding. The bold platform construction will let you soar to new heights. The EVA sockliner provides extra comfort.

4) Men's Gazelle Shoes "Bronze Strata"

Here's a detailed look at the Bronze Strata colorway of Gazelle shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

On January 1, 2023, the "Bronze Strata" colorway of the classic Gazelle shoes will be available online and through a few selected Adidas locations. Readers can easily avail of these with a marked price of $100 per pair.

The Gazelle sneakers have spanned generations and cultures, from soccer fans in the 1960s and 1970s to skateboarders in the 1990s.

The color scheme for these new Gazelle sneakers will be Bronze Strata/Pantone/Gum. These shoes are a replica of the 1991 Gazelle, featuring the same components, measurements, and textures.

5) NMD R1 Shoes "Core Black"

Take a closer look at the upcoming shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

These all-black NMD R1 shoes are scheduled for January 1, 2023. One can buy them for a payment of $160 per pair from Adidas's offline and online locations and some of its partnering retailers.

The new NMD silos will be covered in a Core Black / Semi Lucid Blue / Glory Red palette. They are designed to be incredibly comfortable, allowing you to wander around for as long as you wish. This is made possible by a flexible knit outer plus responsive BOOST padding. They are a modern take on the running shoe from the 1980s and feature a sleek, athletic style that goes with everything.

These were only a few of many upcoming Adidas January 2023 releases. Those interested in adding fresh iterations of Forum and Gazelle silos to their footwear collection can sign up on the brand's official website to receive quick updates.

