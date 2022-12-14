Adidas X Speedportal.1 Messi 'Leyenda' football boots: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

Adidas, the German athletic wear powerhouse, is constantly releasing new colorways of its popular football boots, including the brand-new Adidas X Speedportal.1 Messi "Leyenda" boots. The brand's most recent addition comes in a Black/Orange/Turquoise color scheme.

The “Leyenda” edition of the Adidas x Speedportal.1 soccer cleat is all set to drop sometime in February 2023. These highly coveted soccer cleats will be offered at a retail price tag of $250 USD (EUR 220, GBP 180) for each pair. Readers who are interested in purchasing a pair can do so easily online, as well as at Adidas and their authorized Adidas football retail partners.

Adidas X Speedportal.1 Messi 'Leyenda' boots will be released in black, orange, and turquoise hues

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Adidas X Speedportal.1 (Image via Footyheadlines)

The Argentinean player will be wearing new cleats for the upcoming season. The X Speedportal "Leyenda" football cleats pay homage to the silhouette's early stages.

The shoe follows the release of Adidas' "Comeback Pack," which was inspired by Zinedine Zidane's gold-colored World Cup boots from 2006, and the gold/white colorway of the silhouette, which was designed specifically for Messi's fifth World Cup.

The most recent silhouette is also known as the "Leyenda," which translates to "legend" in Spanish.

The new Adidas X Speedportal.1 football boot will come in a Black/Orange/Turquoise color scheme. These shoes have an anti-slip silicone heel print that improves lockdown and prevents slippage in the heel area.

These boots also feature an ultralight carbon Fiber Speedframe, as well as a truly innovative carbon fiber insert in the forefoot that allows for more efficient energy transfer when accelerating and sprinting to improve the player's performance.

Take a look at the outer of the boots (Image via FootyHeadlines)

The Engineered Agility Cage, which provides maximum support during dynamic movements, is also integrated into the boot to improve the athlete's fast movements. The agility case facilitates a radical change of direction by using laser cuts.

Two additional forefoot studs are also present to improve straight-line acceleration. The uppers are further reinforced by a TPU cage, which serves as the boots' foundation. An engineered Primeknit collar that offers a firm yet comfortable fit is also added for better cushioning.

The carbon heel clamps and sculpted stability features work together to reduce movement and increase comfort in the heel at high speeds.

The midfoot support cage is designed to improve lockups and reduce power losses during quick cuts or directional movement.

The boots' firm outer sole unit and stud configuration make them ideal for use on hard surfaces.

Keep an eye out for the Adidas X Speedportal.1 Messi "Leyenda" football cleats that will be released later this year. You can also sign up for quick updates and confirmed release dates for these exclusive soccer cleats on the shoe company's official website.

